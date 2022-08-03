ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Mop Slippers are My Favorite Amazon Purchase of All Time

By Mia Maguire
 3 days ago
Amazon.

I’ve found some serious gems on Amazon over the years, but looking back on all of the random purchases I’ve made, my mopping slippers are probably my most cherished score to date. Sure, they’re not exactly the sexiest item on the planet, but as someone who despises mopping (and cleaning in general for that matter) and doesn’t move a lot during the day, these slip-ons have been proven to be the kind of hacky, two-in-one problem solver I’m always on the hunt for.

Buy on Amazon, $15

These multifunctional mopping slippers can be worn alone or over your shoes, which is also helpful in preventing those dreaded foot marks that are almost inevitable when you’re mopping floors, and they legit give me a workout when I use them. Think of yourself gliding like an ice skater while polishing floors hands-free. Of course, you don’t have to wear them on your feet: you can also use them with your hands to clean windows, glass, and even your car (my husband loves them for this!).

Are you starting to see why I’m low-key obsessed with them? When you’re done just pop them in the wash for next time. Oh, and if you have pets as I do, they’re a godsend used dry for sweeping up cat litter, fur, and dander from your floors. Just trust me on this one—you won’t regret giving these little cleaning slippers a shot!

