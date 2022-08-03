ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Paystand, Mexico's Yaydoo Merge, to Offer Blockchain Platform

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
US News and World Report

Morgan Stanley to Pay $200 Million to Resolve U.S. Record-Keeping Probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $200 million to U.S. regulators to resolve investigations into its record-keeping practices, it said on Friday. The bank will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission $75 million to resolve probes into employee communications on messaging platforms that had not been approved by the company, it said in a filing.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

VinFast Hiring 8,000 Additional Employees to Boost Production

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric-vehicle plant in Vietnam as it ramps up production to deliver its first battery-powered SUVs to the United States by the end of this year, the company said. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup,...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe

(Reuters) - A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

California Regulator Claims Tesla Falsely Advertised Autopilot, Full Self-Driving

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc, the electric car company run by billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control. In complaints filed with the state Office of Administrative Hearings, California's Department...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Analysis-With Taiwan Drills, Xi Tries to Salvage Pelosi Crisis

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say. China's military planners have long discussed...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China Shortens Suspensions for International Flights Linked to COVID Cases

(Reuters) - China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have COVID-19 cases starting on Aug. 7. The country's aviation regulator said in a statement on Sunday that flights on a route with an identified coronavirus case will be suspended for one week if 4% of passengers test positive, and two weeks if 8% of passengers test positive.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Canada to Ban Handgun Import Until Passage of Gun Control Law

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Friday it would temporarily ban the import of restricted handguns from Aug. 19 in a move designed to indirectly achieve goals of a gun control legislation proposed in May. The import ban would stay in place until a national freeze on handguns comes into force,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Automakers Say 70% of EV Models Would Not Qualify for Tax Credit Under Senate Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday. Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Eye Each Other as Drills Due to End

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Analysis-Taiwan Tensions Reveal Challenges for U.S. Navy as Chinese Threat Grows

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The long route of Nancy Pelosi's Tuesday flight over Borneo to Taipei and a U.S. aircraft carrier's complex passage through the South China Sea highlight the difficulties U.S. forces now face against a Chinese military keen to flex its muscles over Taiwan. U.S. military officials repeatedly...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Tonga, Not China, Must Decide Its Future, Says U.S. Diplomat

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Tensions With U.S. Spur Chinese Buying of Chipmaking Stocks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington. The surge in interest in...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China's Suspension of Bilateral Climate Talks With U.S. 'Punishes the World' -Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday. "No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Tesla Sets Aug 25 as Trading Day for Three-For-One Split Shares

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting. Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday,...
STOCKS

