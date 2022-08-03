U.S. Paystand, Mexico's Yaydoo Merge, to Offer Blockchain Platform

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $200 million to U.S. regulators to resolve investigations into its record-keeping practices, it said on Friday. The bank will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission $75 million to resolve probes into employee communications on messaging platforms that had not been approved by the company, it said in a filing.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO