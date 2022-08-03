Judge: West Virginia Medicaid Must Cover Transgender Care

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
US News and World Report
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
US News and World Report
West Virginia Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Threatening to Kill Fauci
(Reuters) - A federal judge sentenced a West Virginia man to three years in prison for sending intimidating emails to Anthony Fauci, including threats to kill the United States' top infectious disease official over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Thursday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Democrats Fend off Amendments to $430 Billion Climate and Drug Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly. Senators, working over the weekend to pass...
US News and World Report
Biden Feels Well, Still Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctor
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His...
US News and World Report
DeSantis Suspends Florida Prosecutor for Refusing to Enforce Abortion Law
(Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended an elected state attorney without pay, accusing him of neglecting his duties and incompetence for saying he would not prosecute anyone who sought or provided abortions. DeSantis, a Republican who has been courting conservatives as part of an expected presidential bid in...
US News and World Report
Canada to Ban Handgun Import Until Passage of Gun Control Law
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Friday it would temporarily ban the import of restricted handguns from Aug. 19 in a move designed to indirectly achieve goals of a gun control legislation proposed in May. The import ban would stay in place until a national freeze on handguns comes into force,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Automakers Say 70% of EV Models Would Not Qualify for Tax Credit Under Senate Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday. Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents...
Comments / 0