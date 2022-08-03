Couple Alleges Illegal Detainment After Early Morning Raid

Read on www.usnews.com
Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
Orangeburg County sheriff looking for new leads in search for missing man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man whose family says they haven't seen him since February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Saturday in hopes of developing new leads in the disappearance of 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders of Stilton Road. "We've...
Man Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in Church Vandalism
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County. The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month,...
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for trafficking methamphetamine Friday. Heather Koon-Hobby, 41, exchanged illegal narcotics at two different hotels in Lexington County on December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
South Carolina couple says they were ‘kidnapped’ in police raid
A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night.
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
South Carolina man charged with stealing hundreds of pieces of mail
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
Suspect sought in gas station shooting
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
'Ambush to kill cops': Deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who made fake 911 calls to lure law enforcement officers into an ambush was found dead after opening fire on deputies Wednesday morning, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. One of the three deputies who responded to the call for help at about...
Man going 60 mph over speed limit at time of South Carolina crash that killed grandmother, 4-year-old grandson, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to North Charleston police. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection […]
Man Accused of Stealing Vehicles in Arizona and Arkansas
PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing five vehicles, a trailer and a forklift in Arizona and Arkansas, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of five counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of theft of controlled property after a months-long investigation.
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
"This was an ambush": Man called 911 to lure deputies into shooting, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy was injured after a shooting ambush incident early Wednesday morning. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. According to Lott, a 911 dispatch received two calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted...
One person dead after single motor fatal accident on Old Tory Trail in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision that happened on Old Tory Trail near Gracelyn Farm Road, which is 6 miles east of Aiken. The accident happened at 11:44 A.M. on Thursday, August 4th. According to the South Carolina HIghway Patrol, Gary Todd, 70, of Graniteville, SC, was […]
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
Woman jailed for attempting to cash out stolen lottery ticket, officials say
A woman is behind bars after trying to cash in on a stolen lottery ticket.
