Nutrien Beats Profit Estimates, Lowers Full-Year Forecast

CNBC
Cloudflare soars after beating on revenue and raising annual forecast
Sales cycles are getting shorter, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told analysts. The company raised its full-year guidance and beat on second-quarter revenue. Cloudflare shares jumped more than 27% on Friday, after the content distribution network and security provider announced second-quarter results and full-year guidance that exceeded analysts' predictions. It was the stock's best day since its 2019 New York Stock Exchange debut.
Canopy shares plunge as pot producer posts another loss
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), posted another core loss on Friday, denting investor hopes that the cannabis producer would turn profitable anytime soon, sending its shares down 8%.
Telecom Italia trims expected 2022 core profit drop
MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) has trimmed its expected profit drop for 2022 to lift its outlook on the back of its second-quarter results, helped by cost cutting and the contribution from the company's Brazilian subsidiary.
Apollo's Q2 earnings rise as Athene helps brave dealmaking slowdown
(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking.
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields rise and dollar rallies following robust U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 headed lower, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar rose on Friday after the U.S. July employment report blasted past expectations, raising the odds of continued monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.
Bank of England predicts recession at the end of the year
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession. Soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October, from 9.4% in June, the bank said. That will push Britain into recession later this year, with economic output declining each quarter from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the fourth quarter of 2023, bank forecasts show. Those pressures persuaded the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to boost its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, the biggest of six consecutive increases since December. The rate now stands at 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in late 2008. Gov. Andrew Bailey defended the move, which will increase borrowing costs for consumers, saying the bank has a duty to control price increases that disproportionately affect the poorest in society.
Alibaba shares pop as revenue beats expectations
Alibaba just posted flat revenue growth for the first time since becoming a public company, but investors don't seem to mind.
Billboard
Reservoir Media Catalog Acquisitions Helped Revenue Jump 46% Last Quarter
Reservoir Media revenue grew 46% to $24.3 million with the help of acquisitions of publishing catalogs and master recordings in its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Music publishing and recorded music increased 35% and 80%, respectively, year over year. Removing the impact of acquisitions, organic growth was 14%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to $7.4 million, up 73% from the prior-year quarter.
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months
The OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided Wednesday to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months at a time of high gasoline prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine. OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, said they will increase output to 100,000 barrels a day next month after raising it by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August. The group considered what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall. It comes after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month, aiming to improve relations and encourage more oil production from the cartel to draw down high prices at the pump. While gasoline prices have been falling, they are still high and posing a political problem for him as inflation surges. There was no oil production agreement announced after the meeting, but Biden said he expected OPEC to take steps to increase production in the coming weeks. Those hopes didn’t materialize.
US News and World Report
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) - A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Engadget
SoundCloud is laying off up to 20 percent of its workforce
SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Rising This Week
SoFi reported earnings in line with estimates and revenue that beat expectations. Fellow fintechs Affirm and Upstart appear to be getting some momentum from SoFi's positive report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Billboard
iHeartMedia Gets Podcast Boost in Second Quarter
A broad range of popular podcasts, such as Stuff You Should Know and Drama Queens, helped iHeartMedia revenues grow 10.7% to $954 million in the second quarter, the company announced during its earnings report on Wednesday (Aug. 4). That was within the company’s previous guidance range of 10% to 14% year-over-year growth.
Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year
Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
BBC
Plans lodged for Rosebank oil field near Shetland
Plans have been lodged to develop a major oilfield north west of Shetland. Norwegian state-controlled oil company Equinor said the Rosebank field could produce almost 70,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak. The company said it would do so with the "lowest possible carbon footprint". But environmental campaigners...
