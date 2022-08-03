Sun Life Profit Beats Estimates as Canada Growth Offsets Wealth Weakness

Read on money.usnews.com
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
Motley Fool
Why Doximity Stock Is Sinking Today
Doximity beat revenue and earnings estimates with its fiscal-2023 Q1 results. However, the company slashed its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.
Telecom Italia trims expected 2022 core profit drop
MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) has trimmed its expected profit drop for 2022 to lift its outlook on the back of its second-quarter results, helped by cost cutting and the contribution from the company's Brazilian subsidiary.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Motley Fool
Why Confluent Stock Popped Today
Confluent's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's consensus estimates. The company's cloud revenue spiked 139% from the year-ago quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Yellow Corp. Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today
Yellow reported second-quarter results that were much better than expected. The long-suffering company is also making progress streamlining operations and integrating years of acquisitions.
TechCrunch
India eyes a seat at the global M&A table
New Delhi proposed amendments to its Competition Act, 2002 Friday to introduce a number of changes, including requiring the permission of local watchdog (Competition Commission of India) for all overseas deals exceeding $252 million in value for firms with “substantial business operations in India.”. India, the world’s second largest...
US News and World Report
CVS Health Seeks to Buy Signify Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources. Signify Health is working with bankers to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, the Journal reported last week. Initial bids are due...
Billboard
Reservoir Media Catalog Acquisitions Helped Revenue Jump 46% Last Quarter
Reservoir Media revenue grew 46% to $24.3 million with the help of acquisitions of publishing catalogs and master recordings in its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Music publishing and recorded music increased 35% and 80%, respectively, year over year. Removing the impact of acquisitions, organic growth was 14%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved to $7.4 million, up 73% from the prior-year quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Yeti Stock Was Down on Thursday
Yeti reported strong revenue growth of 17% year over year. The market didn't like the drop in profits stemming from higher logistics costs. Management is seeing robust demand for its products despite the economic headwinds.
Canopy shares plunge as pot producer posts another loss
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), posted another core loss on Friday, denting investor hopes that the cannabis producer would turn profitable anytime soon, sending its shares down 8%.
TechCrunch
Binance says it doesn’t own Indian exchange WazirX, years after acquisition announcement
Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, said in a series of tweets that the company has been “trying to conclude the deal for the past few years,” but hasn’t completed the transaction yet citing “a few issues” that he declined to elaborate. Binance...
TechCrunch
Lyft rides post-COVID recovery to record earnings, but faces inflationary headwinds
Lyft just beat Wall Street revenue expectations, bringing in a second-quarter revenue of $990.7 million, which is up from $765 million in the same quarter of last year. It’s also a 13% quarter-over-quarter increase from Lyft Q1 revenue of $875.6 million. Net loss for the second quarter saw a...
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates. Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized $53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly $44 billion, or $29,754 per Class A share. That is down from $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, a year ago. The stock prices of three of...
Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Q2 Loss on Content Expenses, Merger Costs
Click here to read the full article. Combining the former WarnerMedia with the company once know as Discovery Communications took a lot of work. Executives at the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery can’t rest yet. The New York owner of HBO, Food Network and TNT said it saw a loss in the second quarter due to more than $1 billion in restructuring charges and continued investment in sports rights and content creation as the company tries to outmaneuver its rivals in both streaming and linear TV. “We’re confident we’re on the right path to meet our strategic goals and really excel, both...
TechCrunch
Former Palantir engineers raise $20M to simplify web3 tooling
Kurtosis, a crypto-focused developer tool system, has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by tech-focused hedge fund Coatue. Investors in the round include Coinbase Ventures, the Chainsmokers’ Mantis VC and angel investor Olivier Pomel, who is the CEO and founder of Datadog, among others. The round comes about one year after its $2.5 million seed round in August 2021, which was led by Signalfire, with participation from Hustlefund, Alchemy Ventures, Figment and NEAR protocol’s co-founder Illia Polosukhin.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Rising This Week
SoFi reported earnings in line with estimates and revenue that beat expectations. Fellow fintechs Affirm and Upstart appear to be getting some momentum from SoFi's positive report.
Nature.com
Enantioselective construction of ortho-sulfur- or nitrogen-substituted axially chiral biaryls and asymmetric synthesis of isoplagiochin D
Axially chiral biaryl motifs possessing ortho-heteroatom-substituted functionalities exist widely in the structures of natural products and have served as foundation for constructing prominent chiral organocatalysts, ligands, functional materials, and even bioactive molecules. However, a general and enantioselective synthesis of such chiral structures with high synthetic value is rare. Taking advantage of the BaryPhos-facilitated asymmetric Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling, we have established a general, efficient and enantioselective construction of the ortho sulfur- or nitrogen-substituted axially chiral biaryls. The protocol shows excellent compatibility to various functional groups and structural features, delivering chiral biaryl structures with ortho-sulfonyl groups or with ortho-nitro groups at a broad range of molecular diversity and complexity. The immobilization of BaryPhos on polyethylene glycol (PEG) support has enabled homogeneous enantioselective cross-coupling in aqueous media and the palladium catalyst recycling for multiple times. The method has enabled a concise 10-step asymmetric synthesis of isoplagiochin D as well as the construction of chiroptical molecules with circularly polarized luminescence (CPL) properties.
American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AXL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
