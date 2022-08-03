Sun Life Profit Beats Estimates as Canada Growth Offsets Wealth Weakness

Click here to read the full article. Combining the former WarnerMedia with the company once know as Discovery Communications took a lot of work. Executives at the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery can’t rest yet. The New York owner of HBO, Food Network and TNT said it saw a loss in the second quarter due to more than $1 billion in restructuring charges and continued investment in sports rights and content creation as the company tries to outmaneuver its rivals in both streaming and linear TV. “We’re confident we’re on the right path to meet our strategic goals and really excel, both...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO