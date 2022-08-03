ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Jersey

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tvijy_0h3r2g1400

Boil water advisory issued for Warren Township, Watchung 00:34

WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice.

The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break.

The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung.

For more information, CLICK HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Officials activate "Code Red" heat warning in Newark for Monday

NEWARK, N.J. -- Extreme heat is the deadliest type of extreme weather, according to experts.On Sunday, CBS2's Thalia Perez was in Newark, where officials are activating a "Code Red" on Monday as temperatures rise into the mid-90s.Newark has experienced a high stretch of temperatures as of late and at the playground and parks where there is limited shade, some neighbors Perez spoke with say to enjoy their time outdoors, it's all about limiting that time just to be safe."I do it in spurts, so we're only going to be here no more than an hour," Yazmen Aikens said.It was a...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Suspected remains of 2 people found at scene of N.J. mansion fire

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- The suspected remains of two individuals were found at the scene of a fire that tore through a mansion in Morristown, New Jersey, officials said Sunday. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi were unaccounted for after the fire Friday on Normandy Heights Road.The suspected remains were found on Saturday, but officials did not immediately say who they belong to. 
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Watchung, NJ
Watchung, NJ
Government
NJ.com

Suspected human remains found at site of major house fire, officials say

The suspected remains of two people have been recovered at the site of a major house fire in Morris County, officials said Sunday. The blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a house on Normandy Heights Road in Morris Township, officials said. The residents of the home, identified as Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, were missing and presumed dead Friday, the county prosecutor’s office said Friday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PICTURES OF MOTHER NATURE IN ACTION

A follower shared these beautiful pictures of the storm that wreaked havoc over Ocean County tonight. These pictures were taken this evening in the Cedar Grove area of Toms River. A very special Thank you to Matt Seitz for sharing his photos.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warren Township#Water Pressure
Daily Voice

Teen Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING

A teen was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say. A 16-year-old girl was hit near 123 E. Main St. in Denville shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate the victim,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Couple in their 80s unaccounted for after Morristown fire

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Two people are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a mansion overnight in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office identified them as 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi."Two elderly persons, they still have not been located. We're in the process now, it's going to take quite a bit of time of investigation," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carrol told reporters. "We're looking also for the cause and origin, and we'll have more information as we develop it."As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, police kept people far back from the property on Normandy Heights Road and Ellyn Court....
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theobserver.com

Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21

Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT WITH CAR INTO POLE, POLE DOWN, INJURIES

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Hooper and Fischer in front of Water’s Edge Condos where a car went into a pole and the pole is laying across the lanes. Fischer northbound is temporarily shut down. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy