Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Jersey

WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice.

The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break.

The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung.

