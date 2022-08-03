Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”

