Fairfield, CT

Police identify Fairfield man killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect bonds out

By Marissa Alter
 3 days ago

Fairfield police have identified the motorcyclist killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash as 26-year-old Hazem Mohamed.

Police said Mohamed was riding his motorcycle west on Kings Highway East when a car heading in the opposite direction went to turn left onto Jennings Road and slammed into Mohamed directly. Police said the driver never stopped and fled the scene, but they later arrested Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla, 39, of Bridgeport, thanks to witnesses.

News 12 obtained the first 911 call, which came into the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center at 7:18 p.m. In it, the caller said the victim "just got hit by a car really hard," and the car had taken off. As the 911 operator alerted police, fire, and EMS, the caller was heard trying to talk to Mohamed.

"Just stay just like that, OK? Don't move," she told him. "Can you hear me?"

The caller relayed to the operator that Mohamed was lying down, and though his eyes were a little open, he wasn't answering questions. The operator told her to stay with Mohamed until first responders arrived and make sure he didn't move. Mohamed was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, but didn't survive.

Witnesses described the car that hit Mohamed as a dark-colored Honda Pilot. Police said they found it parked at a home on Grace Street just around the corner from the crash site.

Lopez-Bonilla was taken into custody at 9:20 p.m. as he left his home in Bridgeport. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility causing death. Lopez-Bonilla was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday. Police said he bonded out around 3 a.m. and now has a court date of Aug. 10.

