Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to match U.S. average gas prices.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said in a statement.

Every Wednesday through Aug. 31, Krispy Kreme is pricing its Beat the Pump Original Glazed Dozen based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline.

The price for Aug. 3 was $4.21, with prices changing week to week.

Keep up with the cheapest gas prices around Bakersfield

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen every Tuesday on its website . The new price will also be posted on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops via in-store, drive-thru or online.

Though a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $4.21 on average Wednesday, that’s substantially lower than in June, when the nationwide average surpassed $5 a gallon. Nevertheless, it’s still painfully high for many frontline workers and families to afford, and about 32% higher than what drivers were paying a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

KGET

KGET

