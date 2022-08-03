Read on vineyardgazette.com
vineyardgazette.com
Revised Permit Issued for Pool Business, Despite Neighbor Protest
Over some neighbors’ objections, Atlantic Pool, an Edgartown-based pool construction and service business, will be allowed to continue operating out of owner Tekomah Goggins’s home on Watcha Path, after the Edgartown Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special permit for the business Wednesday. Atlantic Pool first came before...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: For $3.99 million, a Cape property with a lighthouse
What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope. The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep. This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
theweektoday.com
Residents buy their mobile home park for $12 million, beat out company bid
As a few dozen residents found their seats in the open garage at the end of Prince Drive on Monday night, an older man approached the crowd, standing at the head of tables bought earlier in the day for this meeting. “Well,” he said, holding out his arms and grinning...
capecod.com
Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday
CENTERVILLE – Work on the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project will continue on Monday, August 8. Wequaquet Lane will be closed to through traffic between Strawberry Hill Road and Phinney’s Lane on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and businesses will still have access to that stretch.
capecod.com
Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions
FALMOUTH – With Cape Cod in a mild drought according to the state, a Falmouth town official offered an update on town water restrictions at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Falmouth Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien reminded the public of the odd/even system used to conserve...
Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after Portuguese Man O'War sightings
CHATHAM -- Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday. Officials made the call after "a number of Man O'War came ashore," the town tweeted. The Portuguese man o' war is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature. The beach will reopen to swimming at 4 p.m. Earlier this year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued a warning about the man o'war after a sighting at a Westport beach. The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine anima.
vineyardgazette.com
After Outcry, Trustees Revisit Beach Access on Chappy
It’s the last Friday in July. At the edge of Katama Bay just west of Wasque Point, a tiny plover chick skitters nimbly across a patch of sand flecked with shells and seaweed. Nearby, a parent bird keeps a watchful eye as the chick forages for food. This has...
capecod.com
Kitchen fire doused in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
5 things to do when visiting Chatham
Hit the beach, enjoy the arts, explore a historic windmill, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or email [email protected].
capecod.com
Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Wrestles With Fun Factor
The streets are bustling in Oak Bluffs as the summer begins to reach its peak — restaurants are crowded with eager visitors, and parks and beaches are full of families enjoying the sun. But as crowds return in earnest this year, striking a balance for outdoor space use in Oak Bluffs has become an ever-present issue for the town’s select board.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cars towed after Chilmark crash
Chilmark police and Tri-Town Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle car crash that occurred in Chilmark on Wednesday, August 4, at the intersection of South Road and Quenames Road. Both vehicles were transported by JWL Transport. “The gist of what happened was there was a white Subaru [Washington, DC license plates]...
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
nbcboston.com
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
NECN
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Cape Cod sharks: Which were detected this week? Paulie and Cheerio both stopped by (photos)
It was a busy week for sharks off Cape Cod. White sharks, also known as Great White sharks, made numerous trips past popular Outer Cape beaches in recent days. The shallow waters off Cape Cod are a habitat for the region’s hefty seal population — and therefore a hotspot for hungry sharks.
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
