Robin Treadway Thomas Kinley
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Robin Treadway Thomas Kinley, 58, passed away following a brief illness, Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Robin was a resident of Jonesborough, Tenn., born to Haskel Dwight and Maxine Hyder Treadway in Elizabethton, Tenn. Robin is survived by sisters, Judith Fleenor and Terri Knapp, and brother, Dwight...
Gregory Hunter Maney
Gregory Hunter Maney, 18, of Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born March 10, 2004 in Elizabethton. Hunter was a 2022 graduate of Hampton High School and was a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He loved and adored his family and friends. Hunter loved the outdoors and his almighty Lord and Savior. He loved riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing.
Remembering the Legend: John Hyatt
John Hyatt, a Hampton High product, was a three-sport athlete and trained by one of the best, Buck VanHuss. He held the school record for over 30 years running the mile in 4 minutes and 21-seconds. He was also the conference champ and undefeated in cross country. Hyatt later exhibited...
Woodby ‘humbled and excited’ to serve as mayor
That’s how Patty Woody described her emotions on Friday after being elected the first female mayor of Carter County. “This is an exciting and trail-blazing moment,” said Woodby, who had been appointed to fill the unexpired term of the previous mayor. She won the election on Thursday, capturing 62 percent of the vote against two independent challengers.
River Riders use seventh-inning rally to best River Turtles
The Elizabethton River Riders (25-26) defeated the Pulaski River Turtles (27-28) in game one of a two-game series on Friday night. Riders left fielder Issac Williams went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI. The win kept alive the hopes of the River Riders of finishing the season at...
Helping Teachers Teach grant
Jennifer Rickert, Instructional Coach at Harold McCormick Elementary, is the latest Northeast Community Credit Union Helping Teacher’s Teach grant winner. Rickert is using the grant to help purchase books to supplement the school’s Science of Reading program. The program helps students build reading skills through phonics and spelling patterns while also sharing knowledge of the world around them. “Our youngest learners have been so negatively impacted during their formative years, especially with COVID,” Rickert said. “Many of our students do not have rich exposure to texts to build understanding of our world. They need to encounter rich stories through read alouds.” Rickert and First District Congresswoman Dianna Harshbarger are pictured observing her class last school year. Northeast Community Credit Union awards $300 every month to a classroom to be utilized for classroom needs, classroom activities, and academic enrichment. Helping Teachers Teach is open to teachers within Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan and Washington counties who are members of Northeast Community Credit Union. Area teachers may become members online or at any NCCU location and can download the grant application on the credit union’s website: www.BeMyCU.org.
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
Senior Citizens Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 8-12: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch — Oven Fried Chicken, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
Friends of Roan Mountain hosts 14th annual ‘Xtreme Roan Adventures’
Children had a chance to experience the excitement of Roan Mountain during the 14th annual “Xtreme Roan Adventures” on July 30. For more than 50 years, the Friends of Roan Mountain have held various Naturalist Rallies for adults, however Xtreme Roan Adventures is catered towards children. “The purpose...
Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Norman Wyatt was arrested on July 26 by CCSO Deputy Dennis Brown for domestic assault/simple assault. Katrina Dawn Heath was arrested on July 26 by CCSO Sgt. Paul Morell on a warrant for violation of probation. Misty...
Farmers Market Week: Buy local during peak production season
August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets as well as local produce markets are packed with fresh produce. Aug. 7-13 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers. “Farmers markets play...
Letter on climate change was intelligent, refreshing
How refreshing to read an intelligent letter to the editor like Teresa Young wrote to the STAR this past weekend about climate change. She hit the nail on the head. And, she did not even quote any talk show hosts or call anyone evil like some recent writers. I think one contributor suggested not teaching climate change in our schools. Typical Fox news, talk show influences.
