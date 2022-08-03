Jennifer Rickert, Instructional Coach at Harold McCormick Elementary, is the latest Northeast Community Credit Union Helping Teacher’s Teach grant winner. Rickert is using the grant to help purchase books to supplement the school’s Science of Reading program. The program helps students build reading skills through phonics and spelling patterns while also sharing knowledge of the world around them. “Our youngest learners have been so negatively impacted during their formative years, especially with COVID,” Rickert said. “Many of our students do not have rich exposure to texts to build understanding of our world. They need to encounter rich stories through read alouds.” Rickert and First District Congresswoman Dianna Harshbarger are pictured observing her class last school year. Northeast Community Credit Union awards $300 every month to a classroom to be utilized for classroom needs, classroom activities, and academic enrichment. Helping Teachers Teach is open to teachers within Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan and Washington counties who are members of Northeast Community Credit Union. Area teachers may become members online or at any NCCU location and can download the grant application on the credit union’s website: www.BeMyCU.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO