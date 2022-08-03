Neural DSP launches Archetype: Rabea plug-in with a very unique subtractive monosynth

Read on guitar.com
Related
guitar.com
Introducing… Yours Truly: the Aussie rockers out to confound expectations
When Yours Truly released their fourth EP, is this what I look like? in July, featuring the singles Hallucination and Walk Over My Grave, it was evidence that the Sydney pop-punk four-piece more than deserved their first ARIA, awarded for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal act in 2021. With pummelling percussion...
guitar.com
Metallica join Eddie Munson’s Hellfire Club with Stranger Things merchandise collaboration
Metallica have revealed a new Stranger Things merchandise collaboration that sees Hellfire Club-themed merchandise added to Metallica’s store. Fans can now buy a selection of Metallica x Stranger Things merchandise on the Metallica webstore. The collaboration is composed of a Hellfire Club raglan, T-shirt, and hoodie, available at $39.99, $34.99, and $59.99 respectively.
guitar.com
Robert Fripp shares story of Jimi Hendrix calling King Crimson “the best group in the world”
King Crimson frontman Robert Fripp has revealed a compliment Jimi Hendrix paid the band while watching them perform in 1969. Fripp released a trailer for his upcoming An Evening With That Awful Man and His Manager spoken word tour that includes a clip for Fripp sharing the story with an audience.
guitar.com
Neighbours icon Alan Fletcher on his love of guitar, doing Elvis karaoke, and why he’s never found without a capo in his pocket
TV viewers across the world know Alan Fletcher best as multihyphenate medic and reformed swordsman Dr Karl Kennedy, a role that he played on beloved Australian soap Neighbours from 1994 until its final episode, which was broadcast last month. However, away from the screen, Fletch’s other passion has always been...
Comments / 0