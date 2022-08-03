ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Neural DSP launches Archetype: Rabea plug-in with a very unique subtractive monosynth

By Guitar.com
guitar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on guitar.com

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Introducing… Yours Truly: the Aussie rockers out to confound expectations

When Yours Truly released their fourth EP, is this what I look like? in July, featuring the singles Hallucination and Walk Over My Grave, it was evidence that the Sydney pop-punk four-piece more than deserved their first ARIA, awarded for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal act in 2021. With pummelling percussion...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Metallica join Eddie Munson’s Hellfire Club with Stranger Things merchandise collaboration

Metallica have revealed a new Stranger Things merchandise collaboration that sees Hellfire Club-themed merchandise added to Metallica’s store. Fans can now buy a selection of Metallica x Stranger Things merchandise on the Metallica webstore. The collaboration is composed of a Hellfire Club raglan, T-shirt, and hoodie, available at $39.99, $34.99, and $59.99 respectively.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy