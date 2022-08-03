ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Restored fish tug to be featured exhibit at museum's new Great Lakes Fest

By By David Patch / The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Every weekend for six months, Shannon Billman and his daughter drove from the Toledo area to Ludington, Mich., to work on restoring an antique fish tug he had bought from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in that area.

Mr. Billman, who operates Billman Marine Engines at Anchor Pointe Marina in Jerusalem Township, rebuilt the 27-ton vessel’s engine and, with the help of his children and several friends, sandblasted, repaired, and repainted it, installed new windows and seals, and rebuilt its ship’s wheel, dash panel, and instrument cluster.

The Paulette, as he renamed the tug, will be one of the featured exhibits at the Great Lakes Fest that the National Museum of the Great Lakes will hold Saturday at and around its grounds off Front Street in East Toledo, adjacent to Glass City Metropark.

The festival, staged in partnership with Ramsey Brothers Restorations, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature classic and antique boats and cars, water and boating demonstrations, a marine mart, food and beverage trucks, and children’s activities.

Admission is free for museum members and their children and is included in the non-member fee for the museum combo pass, which includes the museum and its permanent display vessels, the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker and the tug Ohio.

The museum hosted boat shows and a marine mart on its grounds for several years before the pandemic’s 2020 outbreak, but this is the first year of the event’s expansion into a larger-scale festival.

"The decision to expand the scope of Great Lakes Fest from a boat show to something more was really based on our hope to attract a larger audience who might not have that immediate affinity for recreational boats found at a boat show,” said Chris Gillcrist, the museum’s executive director. “If our goal is to introduce people to a new topic, the first step is getting them in the door. We hope Great Lakes Fest will grow into an event that attracts a lot of people who can then learn about a variety of topics, including recreational boating."

Scott Ramsey, a Ramsey Brothers partner, said cooperatively staging the event also allowed his business, which had operated an antique and classic boat show in or near Toledo yearly from 2007 through 2019, to revive community interest in coming down to the water after the coronavirus hiatus.

“The museum’s got a great venue,” he said, noting that it was the location for several of the past shows, along with The Docks, Toledo Yacht Club, Promenade Park, and one year in Sandusky. “We’re getting our feet wet again.”

The Paulette, previously named the Chas R., was built in 1938 at the Port Colborne Iron Works in Canada. It and fish tugs like it once roamed the Great Lakes setting and retrieving gill nets to catch fish before that method was outlawed, except for Native American fishing, in Ohio and Michigan waters during the early 1980s.

Mr. Billman said the Paulette’s restoration “is one of my largest projects I have ever taken on, but with my kids and friends and their love for classic boats, it was a reality.”

The tug, he said, is “in the best shape she has ever been in” and made the 3½ day trip from Ludington to Anchor Point on just 150 gallons of diesel fuel, which Mr. Billman said is very efficient for a boat of its size.

“She has busted through a lot of ice alongside many existing and long-gone tugs for many years and many more to come,” he said while noting that his family’s plan for it is to run fishing charters.

“The fish tug is the only vessel I want to be on when it’s blowing and bad out there,” Mr. Billman said. “I feel right at home. These boats were meant and designed for the Great Lakes and their conditions.”

The Blade

Toledo, OH
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

