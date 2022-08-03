Aurora fire destroys 3 homes

Investigators on Wednesday were trying to determine what ignited a fire in southeast Aurora that destroyed three homes.

AFR responding to a structure fire at 17400 blk of E Whitaker Dr. A large smoke plume is visible in the area. A PIO is enroute and will provide updates here. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/sx6n0167cM — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 3, 2022

There were no immediate reports of injuries, said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokeswoman for Aurora Fire Rescue.

Stowell said she did not know how many residents were displaced by the blaze, but said they'd be offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

We can confirm that multiple single family homes are involved in this fire on Whitaker Dr.No injuries are reported. Fire suppression efforts and searches of structures ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ThOjSpvPwx — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 3, 2022

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive, according to PulsePoint, an application that shows 911 calls.

Crews issued a second alarm, and the fire was contained around 4:30 p.m., Stowell said.

Crews were assessing the damage caused by the blaze, and Stowell said it's likely that other homes were damaged in the fire.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.