Eagles legend, former sports anchor co-author book aim at teaching children real life lessons

He's a Philadelphia sports legend who spent eight seasons with the Eagles, including two Pro Bowl selections.

But now Brian Westbrook can add author to his list of accomplishments.

The Eagles star and former Philadelphia sports anchor Lesley Van Arsdall co-authored a new children's book, "The Mouse Who Played Football."

The underlying themes of the book are about confidence, hard work and perseverance. It draws from several parallels to Westbrook's story.

"This story is about overcoming your fears. Never allowing someone else to tell you what you can and cannot do, but also believing in yourself," said Westbrook.

At 5'10, weighing just over 200 lbs, Westbrook wasn't the smallest, but certainly not the largest on the field either.

But it was his talents and dedication that helped him dominate both at Villanova and with the Eagles.

Westbrook and Van Arsdall started collaborating on the book two years ago.

They both have children and felt this would be a story that everyone could relate to.

"I think it's also about some people may perceive it as a weakness, you actually use it as your strength," said Van Arsdall.

"What we want them to know believing in yourself and believing you can do anything in the world, that you absolutely want to dedicate yourself and work hard to be able to do, that's a great message," added Westbrook.