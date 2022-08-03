Mother blamed in toddler’s overdose death will remain jailed

Read on www.kplctv.com
Related
theadvocate.com
Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge
A Zachary man entrusted with caring for three children through a state foster program was arrested Thursday, accused of raping and sexually abusing the youths over at least two years, booking records show. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies booked Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of...
KTBS
Details will determine if DCFS worker will face charges for child's overdose death; third overdose on record
BATON ROUGE, La. - Public outrage is boiling over as people are asking how a mother was able to keep custody of her son after she was reported to state child services at least three times before her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III, died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. With...
wbrz.com
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
KPLC TV
‘It is tragic beyond description:’ Gov. looking for answers after DCFS drops ball in 2-year-old boy’s overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards responded to the failures of one of his most trusted state agencies on Thursday, August 4, after the suspected overdose death of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson. Governor Edwards said change is on the way when it comes to policies and procedures at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Assumption Parish man found guilty in 2021 stabbing
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A stabbing suspect in Assumption Parish was found guilty of attempted manslaughter Thursday. 40-year-old Justin Fair of Paincourtville, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was named the suspect in a stabbing by detectives on March 27, 2021. An argument took place before Fair stabbed the victim in the chest in a business’s parking lot, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. An arrest was made after detectives viewed surveillance footage and received statements from the victim and witnesses.
brproud.com
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
L'Observateur
Paincourtville Man Found Guilty of Attempted Manslaughter in Connection with 2021 Stabbing
On August 4, 2022, an Assumption Parish Jury found 40-year-old Justin Fair of 171 Myles St. Paincourtville, LA guilty of Attempted Manslaughter. Fair was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau. On March 27, 2021, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputies...
Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge
GONZALES, La. — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge. State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail, The Advocate reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWK
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department say they are attempting to identify several individuals allegedly connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individuals are wanted regarding multiple vehicle burglaries around LSU’s campus. If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at...
brproud.com
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting on Bradley St. charged with 2nd Degree Murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Albert Hawkins, 21, was shot on Bradley St. last weekend and died later at a local hospital. Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, of 3372, Baton Rouge was taken into custody on Thursday, August 4 in connection with this deadly shooting which took place on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing two people in March was recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges. The sheriff’s office said Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Friday, July 29.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
Deputies attempt to identify man allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man allegedly connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Prairieville. According to APSO, the burglaries happened at an apartment complex. Anyone with information that could help detectives with the investigation is urged to call...
Comments / 0