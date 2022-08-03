Former Lamasco employee latest facing dealing charge in drug investigation, Evansville police say

Read on www.wevv.com
Related
14news.com
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has made another arrest in the West Franklin Street drug investigation. They say that arrest happened on Friday night. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was an employee of Sportsman’s Billiards on Franklin St. According to investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh...
wevv.com
Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
14news.com
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
14news.com
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Owensboro business is making some changes for Friday After 5 this week. The Crème Coffee House will only allow minors into the building if they’re with an adult. The change comes after a series of violence inside the business over the past two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
49 indicted following narcotics investigation in Henderson County
(WEHT) - The Henderson Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police concluded a large scale narcotics trafficking operation on Friday that resulted in 49 defendants being indicted by a grand jury with a total of 54 felony charges.
14news.com
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
14news.com
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of the Evansville South Baseball League is facing charges after police say they discovered money had been stolen from the league. The Evansville Police Department says Eric Cooper was arrested on Friday. According to an affidavit, detectives got the transaction history for two different...
wevv.com
49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation
Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police. The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
14news.com
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest was made in the fallout of the large drug bust involving Lamasco Bar and Grill. According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, 39-year-old Christopher Palmer was arrested on Wednesday. Police say while Palmer was an employee at Lamasco, he met on several...
14news.com
ISP: Evansville father accused of being intoxicated when crashing SUV
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing charges after troopers say he crashed his SUV with his children inside. Troopers say they were called to a section of I-64 early Friday morning regarding a wreck. Officials say they found two adults and three children along the interstate.
hot96.com
Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
14news.com
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill. She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco. [Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine...
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
14news.com
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people in Evansville are facing charges after authorities say drug paraphernalia was within easy access to children. A Department of Child Services worker said they received a report that 31-year-old Kevin Rutter and 35-year-old Ashley Hines were both using drugs. They were told that Rutter...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift made multiple warrant arrests last night. 46-year-old Daniel Casey for Failure to Appear on charges of Unlawful use of 911 service & Harassment. 36-year-old Derrick King for Failure to Appear on charges of Criminal Mischief & Conversion. 28-year-old Stephanie Cooper on charges of...
Comments / 3