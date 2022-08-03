Tanya Hawkins feels called to help people in need. Through her resale shop, she and a small army of volunteers are doing just that.The atmosphere in the shop on the corner of Southwest Fifth and Main streets in Central Beaverton is more like a house party with regulars coming and going — sometimes there to pick up a bag of clothes purchased online, sometimes to shop in person among friends. To the uninitiated, it's hard to tell the customers from the help, because they're all customers and they all seem to help. The friendly atmosphere is driven by Tanya Hawkins,...

