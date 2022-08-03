Read on www.columbusmessenger.com
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits
MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
Columbus teachers to file 10-day strike notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A union representing 4,500 Columbus City Schools teachers announced its intent to go on strike. The Columbus Education Association voted unanimously Thursday to issue a 10-day strike notice following months of contentious contract negotiations with the district’s Board of Education over issues like class size, functional heating and cooling, and working […]
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
wksu.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
Knox Pages
Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision
MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
columbusunderground.com
Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward
Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
wosu.org
Columbus City Schools parents express frustration with school board as teachers signal intent to strike
Columbus City Schools teachers voted unanimously at a union meeting Thursday night to issue a 10-day notice of its intent to strike. Some parents are upset with the school board’s lack of further negotiations. Teachers expressed issues over class sizes, proper HVAC systems in school buildings, staff recruitment and...
School safety inspections found problems inside 32 Columbus City Schools; some work took weeks to fix or went unrepaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lead-based paint chips peeling from the ceiling. Loose bricks on an exterior wall of an elementary school. Stairs missing safety tread. These are just a few of the problems that health and safety inspectors found inside Columbus City Schools within the past school year. Months before...
columbusfreepress.com
Superintendent, Columbus Board of Education, also under teacher scrutiny at the bargaining table
More educators, reducing class sizes, and air conditioning are on the bargaining table between Columbus City School teachers and the Columbus Board of Education (the Board). But teachers are telling the Free Press that Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon, the Board itself, and the way the district has been run since Dixon took over are also under scrutiny and one reason why they may strike.
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Sparking ‘hazardous’ power line leaves Columbus resident frustrated with AEP Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood says she spent nearly a month fighting to get AEP Ohio to replace a dangerous power line, but the company has a different account of what happened. Hilltop resident Sarah Bidwell said she first noticed issues with a power line over her backyard and alley […]
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing
GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
columbusunderground.com
Local Leaders Push to Ban Flavored Vapes and Flavored Cigarettes
A large coalition of local leaders gathered this morning to call for new legislation in the City of Columbus that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products. This would include both e-cigarettes (flavored vape juices) and traditional menthol cigarettes. According to the group, these products intentionally target children and minority groups in unhealthy and harmful ways.
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
