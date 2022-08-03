U.S. Conservatives Set To Applaud Viktor Orbán's Paranoid Anti-Americanism

Israel is on high alert after militant threats were made against the country. As a result, military forces have been ordered to launch a series of strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip. This includes the destruction of a power plant that was reportedly used to generate electricity for militant activities. This attack is the latest in a series of military operations that Israel has carried out in Gaza over the past few weeks in response to militant threats. These attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured many more. The militant group Hamas is responsible for a large number of these attacks and is considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.

1 DAY AGO