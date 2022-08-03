U.S. Conservatives Set To Applaud Viktor Orbán's Paranoid Anti-Americanism

Read on reason.com
Bruce Bentley
3d ago
He is not anti American. What the Hungarian people want is to control immigration in their country and heritage. They have that right. The globalist don't like it. Stop the lies.
4
Ted Cruz Agrees With Critics Who Call CPAC Attendees 'Dangerous Radicals'
Cruz said there "is nothing more dangerous to a bunch of power hungry, abusive, totalitarian nimwits than a free and empowered and energized American people."
Republican Women More Attractive Than Democrats, Pundits Say Praising MTG
Conservative women are more "attractive" and "know what a woman is", pro-Donald Trump pundit Christina Bobb said.
Republicans could soon be put on the spot about endorsing efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act
CHICAGO — A resolution going before the Republican National Committee this week would endorse a bipartisan effort in Congress to prevent future attempts to subvert the will of the voters. It also presents a dilemma for a party that former President Donald Trump still largely commands. Sponsored by Bill...
‘Very Inspirational’: MAGA Crowd Swoons For Strongman Against ‘Mixed-Race’ Society
DALLAS - “Oh that was very inspirational;” was the response of one CPAC attendee to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s speech on Thursday. “He’s a great leader, he had a lot of good messages,” continued Linda Ellison, 63. “Some things that we should install here in the United States.”
Democrats See Light At The End Of The Midterms Tunnel
And for once, it doesn’t look like an oncoming train.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
The Dubious and Doomed 'Assault Weapon' Ban That the House Approved Today May Cost Democrats This Fall
The House of Representatives today approved H.R 1808, which would ban the production and sale of "assault weapons," including semi-automatic rifles with features such as pistol grips, folding or adjustable stocks, barrel shrouds, and threaded barrels. It also would ban a long list of specific models by name. The bill,...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Democrats Don't Care Whether Banning 'Assault Weapons' Is Constitutional
A week before the House of Representatives approved a ban on "assault weapons," a federal judge in Denver explained why such laws are unlikely to pass constitutional muster. House Democrats either were not paying attention or did not care, because they view the Second Amendment as an outmoded provision that imposes no meaningful limits on gun control.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Critics Who Pinned Gas Prices on Joe Biden Are 'Silent' Now—Pete Buttigieg
"I do think a lot of the settling in oil prices has been influenced by the leadership that the president showed earlier this summer," said the transportation secretary.
NBC Reporter Confronts Kari Lake Over Her Bogus Election Conspiracies
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard confronted Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her wild allegations that she’s already detected “some stealing” in the upcoming elections. Of course, Lake refused to explain herself because Hillyard works for “MSDNC.”. Once an Obama-supporting local news anchor, Lake in...
Justice Department sues Peter Navarro for Trump White House emails
The Justice Department on Wednesday sued former Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro in an effort to force him to turn over emails from his tenure in the White House. Navarro, who worked for the White House during the entirety of Trump’s presidency, had used “at least one non-official email account ... to send and receive messages constituting Presidential records,” the Justice Department said in a court filing. Attorneys also accused him of “wrongfully retaining them” in violation of federal record-keeping laws, as Navarro did not copy the messages into an official government account, nor did he respond to the National Archivist’s initial request for the emails.
If Dems Fought an All-Out Culture War, They’d Win
The GOP’s furious desire to transform America into Gilead gives Democrats a perfect opportunity to turn the tables in the upcoming midterm elections, but only if they go all-in and commit to fighting the culture war.Earlier this week, passionate opponents of Roe v. Wade were eagerly expecting conservative Kansas voters to allow the Republican-dominated state legislature to potentially outlaw abortion.In a stunning plot twist, Kansas voters rejected the hateful amendment by a nearly 20-point margin.Surely, there can be only one explanation: latte-loving, vegan liberals, who eat avocado toast and change pronouns as frequently as their hybrid vehicles, emerged and voted...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for FBI Purge Over Crackdown on Militia Logos
The congresswoman decried the agency for seemingly listing a U.S. Capitol riot shooting victim as someone considered a "martyr" by militia violent extremists.
Israel Blows Up Gaza Power Plant After militant threats
Israel is on high alert after militant threats were made against the country. As a result, military forces have been ordered to launch a series of strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip. This includes the destruction of a power plant that was reportedly used to generate electricity for militant activities. This attack is the latest in a series of military operations that Israel has carried out in Gaza over the past few weeks in response to militant threats. These attacks have killed dozens of civilians and injured many more. The militant group Hamas is responsible for a large number of these attacks and is considered by Israel to be a terrorist group.
Washington Examiner
The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Wore ‘Tactical Citizen’ Hat While Inside U.S. Capitol Successfully Evades Jail Time
A Montana man who was seen wearing a hat emblazoned with the words “Tactical Citizen” while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will not spend any time behind bars. Andrew Michael Cavanaugh, 37, was sentenced to two years of probation on Thursday. He had admitted to entering the Capitol building at around 2:23, alongside scores of Donald Trump supporters angry over the results of the 2020 presidential election. Cavanaugh was seen on surveillance footage in the Capitol Rotunda; he spent some 30 minutes inside before climbing through a broken window to exit the building.
Well, the Cover-Up Sure Isn’t Making January 6 Look Any Better
“Once is happenstance,” Ian Fleming’s Auric Goldfinger tells the spy James Bond in the eponymous novel. “Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.”. The villain’s bon mot comes to mind with regard to another gold-obsessed malefactor these days. Last month, the public learned that the Secret Service had deleted, or negligently allowed the deletion of, texts surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Last week, The Washington Post reported that texts for top officials then in the Department of Homeland Security, including Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, are also missing. And yesterday, CNN reported that, according to court filings, the Pentagon wiped the phones of top defense officials, including messages from that day. (An official told The Washington Post the deletions were standard process.)
US News and World Report
Republican Prospects for Midterm Pickups Dim Amid Democratic Wins
Republicans have spent much of the last 18 months planning for 2023 and beyond. They're not just measuring the drapes in majority leaders' offices, they've been plotting to eject certain Democrats from House committees, preparing to investigate President Joe Biden's son and metaphorically rubbing their hands with glee at an anticipated ability to stop Biden's agenda – including his judicial nominees – in its tracks.
