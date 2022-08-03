Rice Football 2022 Fall Camp Notebook 1: Depth Chart

It’s preseason preview time at The Roost Podcast. We continue this week with a big picture look at all of Conference USA football with Eric Henry. There was a lot to unpack from Conference USA Football media days and who better to dig into the weeds than friend of the pod, Eric Henry from Underdog Dynasty. He joins the show this week to sift through fact and fiction from the conference meetings and we close out the show with a new game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO