ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Twitch streamer JerValiN beats Halo 2 LASO without dying, making history

By Brendan Lowry
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7CoC_0h3qX1br00

What you need to know

  • Twitch streamer and Halo 2 speedrunner JerValiN has managed to accomplish something that was once believed to be impossible: a deathless run of Halo 2 on Legendary difficulty, with all Skulls on (other than Envy, which gives Master Chief the Arbiter's active camouflage instead of a flashlight).
  • By successfully finishing this challenge, JerValiN has completed the $20,000 bounty issued by popular Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKaL to beat Halo 2 LASO without dying.
  • The run took six hours, 29 minutes, and 44.17 seconds, and involved masterful and methodical gameplay and the incredibly skillful use of skips and glitches.

After weeks of grinding the Halo 2 campaign, Twitch streamer and Halo speedrunner JerValiN has finally managed to achieve something the internet once thought was impossible: a completed run of the game on Legendary difficulty with all Skulls on (except the Envy Skull, which provides Master Chief with active camouflage) without any deaths. No other player has managed to achieve this feat, meaning that JerValiN has officially made gaming history.

The community-wide race to beat Halo 2 LASO without dying began when the popular Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKaL issued a $5,000 bounty to complete the challenge in late June, which was then raised to $20,000 in July. After attempting the challenge dozens of times, JerValiN finally managed to finish it with expert knowledge of Halo 2's campaign systems, clever use of glitches and skips, skillful and methodical play, and a touch of luck.

Notably, victory almost eluded the speedrunner in the game's final moments when a shotgun-wielding Brute managed to dodge two grenade throws from allied Elites — grenades that almost always knock it off the map in these LASO runs — and charge towards JerValiN as he was getting in a Banshee. Thankfully, JerValiN managed to turn the Banshee's armor towards the Brute to protect himself just in time, using the craft's plasma weapons to take care of the threat.

Halo 2 LASO is notorious for being significantly more difficult than any other Halo LASO campaign, largely due to the fact that with all Skulls activated on Legendary difficulty, enemies do insane amounts of damage and have significantly more health, while the player has barely any health at all. On top of that, the combined effects of all of Halo 2's skulls severely disadvantage the player by taking away their heads-up display (HUD) and weapon viewmodel, preventing them from recharging their shields without getting melee kills, and reducing the amount of ammo they can carry. Meanwhile, all enemies get active camouflage, a higher rank, an improved fire rate, and the ability to spam grenades with reckless abandon. Halo 2 is also widely considered to be terribly balanced for Legendary difficulty in general (I'm sure you've seen the Sniper Jackal memes).

Part of me seriously doubted this challenge would ever be completed, which made watching JerValiN do it live an incredible experience. Halo 2 LASO deathless is arguably the hardest challenge in all of gaming, but in a dazzling display of skill and finesse, one man has proven that it's not impossible.

The successful run took six hours, 29 minutes, and 44.17 seconds in total. You can watch the full VOD directly from JerValiN's Twitch channel in the VOD above.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love

Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#Laso#Video Game#Envy#The Envy Skull
NME

‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug

EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
TheStreet

Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival

When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks

Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Xbox Series S Developer Tools Grant Games More Memory

Thanks to a new software development kit, Xbox Series S developers will now be able to create games that use more memory than ever before. The recent upgrade was implemented with the intention of giving developers more control over performance on the next-gen console. As The Verge reported, this update...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Switch, PS5 Rank Among the Best-Selling Video Game Consoles of All Time

Sony's PlayStation 2 has long reigned as the best-selling video game console of all time. Despite its massive sales success, PlayStation 4 will end its run tens of millions of units away from the top spot. And while it, too, is still a long way from the top, Switch has maintained extraordinary sales momentum, recently passing Wii and PS1 to become the fifth best-selling console of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo 2 Player Completes MoistCr1TiKaL's "Impossible" $20,000 LASO Challenge

Yes, the "impossible" has been proven to be possible as a Halo 2 streamer known as Jervalin beat Moistcr1tikal's $20,000 LASO challenge. The Halo series is known for having some of the most replayable campaigns out there, largely thanks to its amazing story, sandbox gameplay, and co-op. One other huge factor is the usage of Skulls, which are gameplay modifiers. Some of these are just silly little additions like making a grunt's head explode with confetti when the player gets a headshot. Some of them make the game unreasonably difficult... and when you combine all of them together, it can make things quite painful and previously thought to be impossible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Beats GTA 5 Viewership Record on YouTube

It's no secret that Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of 2022, but it has managed to cement itself in history as one of the biggest games to ever grace YouTube. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Elden Ring is the best selling game of 2022 thus far and it has even been predicted that it will outsell Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Not only is that a major deal because Call of Duty has historically been the best selling game each year it releases, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the best selling games of all time and it can only be assumed that its sequel will also do extremely well. With that said, some new stats are showing how Elden Ring took the world by storm.
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

How much is a gifted sub on Twitch?

STREAMING platform Twitch is a great place to share an epic gaming journey with friends, or just dip in to watch a pro work their magic. But what are "gifted subs" and where can you buy them? Here's all you need to know. What is a gifted sub on Twitch?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Microsoft is Testing an Xbox Game Pass Widget in Windows 11

Microsoft is testing an Xbox Game Pass widget with Windows Insiders according to a new post on the official Windows Insider blog. The widget will make it even easier to see the latest additions, what games are leaving soon, and other games from highlighted categories across Game Pass. The update...
VIDEO GAMES
Windows Central

Windows Central

124
Followers
955
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy