News Channel Nebraska
61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival underway
WILBER – The 61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival kicked off Friday, with celebration organizers urging people to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned environments occasionally this weekend. The three-day festival is being greeted by temperatures expected to hover around 100 on Saturday, with a heat index that could...
News Channel Nebraska
Ambassador Wellness Center Announces New Ownership
Nebraska City, NE - Ambassador Wellness Center, LLC, has announced that Travis Gillespie and Kevin Gray are the new owners of the community fitness center, renamed as GG Wellness Center. Since opening in March 1998, Timothy and Sally Juilfs have owned and operated Ambassador Wellness Center. Over the last twenty-four...
News Channel Nebraska
Colleen Schreiter, 85, Nebr. City
Colleen M. Schreiter, age 85 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Colleen Marie Schreiter was born on September 27, 1936 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Otto O. and Cecelia C. (Heng) Fitzekam. She attended St. Benedict’s School through the 8th Grade and then finished her schooling at Nebraska City Public Schools, where she graduated with the Class of 1954.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Water Department preparing for second distribution line
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice recently received a half-dozen bids for a water distribution line project that will provide some backup, from the city’s well fields northwest of the community. Mayor Stan Wirth says the lowest bid came in about a half-million dollars under the engineering estimate...
News Channel Nebraska
Rick C. Haith, 65, Nebr. City
Rick C. Haith, age 65 of Nebraska City passed away on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. Ricky Carl Haith was born on December 4, 1956 in Omaha, NE; the son of Carl Junior and Catherine Clara (Asmus) Haith. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from high school there.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City woman gets probation for selling unregistered silencer on Facebook
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska woman was sentenced to probation this week following a conviction for possessing an unregistered silencer. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 38-year-old Tia Hall of Falls City was given a three-year sentence of probation on Wednesday. Hall advertised the silencer for sale on...
News Channel Nebraska
Bryan Health trains for heat illness in preparation for fall sports season
LINCOLN - The 2022 Nebraska fall sports season will begin during one of the hottest times of the year, meaning the risk of athletes suffering from heat stroke and other illnesses is heightened. Because of this, Bryan Health held training session in Lincoln with area trainers to prepare them for...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
News Channel Nebraska
Guns, ammo, fireworks turned in
Over a hundred guns, along with plenty of ammunition and fireworks are off the streets of Omaha today. A Saturday gun amnesty held by the Omaha Police Department found citizens dropping off all sorts of weapons, no questions asked. Here’s the numbers: 44 handguns, 50 long guns, 24 BB/pellet guns,...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Saturday night shooting leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said a shooting in Omaha late Saturday night left one dead. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the area of N 34th and Davenport Streets for a shooting just after 11 p.m. According to authorities, the victim, an 18-year-old, Dayton Wenz, was found seriously...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leaves one hospitalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy around 12:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officials said a red SUV was driving southbound on N 1st and violated the...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man charged with theft after multiple alleged stolen vehicles found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
