Saints wrap up regular season with gut-wrenching loss to Braves in extras

Runs came at a premium Sunday night at Ray Plut field as the Le Center Braves hosted the St. Peter Saints in a matchup between division foes. But when the Braves were pushed to the brink in the 10th inning after a top of the inning run from the Saints, they responded with a pair of clutch hits and ultimately came away with the 4-3 walk-off victory in extras.

Le Center managed to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs after having been held scoreless by St. Peter starting pitcher Bob Elsen for the first five and a third innings. With the game tied, after seven innings of action, the game became a cat and mouse affair with every single play put under the microscope and potentially having the impact to alter the final result.

Both defenses handled their business in extras, including an incredible series for the Saints after they had allowed the Braves to load the bases with zero outs in the eighth. Playing shallow defense to defend home, St. Peter made an out at home off a grounder that was fielded by the shallow infield before a strikeout and pop out ended the threat.

In the top of the tenth, the Saints finally broke through when Anders Schmidt hit a leadoff single, stole second and was brought home with a double from Luke Larson, putting Le Center on notice.

But the Braves had an answer as Neil Radichal drew a leadoff walk before Mark Collins battled through an extended at-bat which resulted in him reaching out and managing to get just enough bat on the ball to push it past the infield for a key single, advancing Radichal to third. To preserve the force out, St. Peter intentionally walked the next hitter, brining Brad O’Keefe to the plate for Le Center.

One pitch in the zone is all it would take for O’Keefe to make the Saints pay as he smoked the ball into the right centerfield gap, scoring not only the tying run, but the game-winner as well, resulting in a mob at first base celebrating the win.

For Le Center, the victory improves the team’s record to 6-8 with one game remaining in the regular season while the loss drops St. Peter to 9-5 with the regular season schedule having come to a close for the Saints.