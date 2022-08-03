ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures

I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Illinois Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Knebel
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls looking to extend key player before season?

The Chicago Bulls took great strides last season after struggling for four straight seasons. In an effort to continue some of that success, the Bulls reportedly are looking to give a contract extension to one of their key players. The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley published a story on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

'Still hasn't hit me': White Sox RBI teams sweep World Series titles

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Chicago White Sox RBI program had its cake, and ate it too, during Saturday’s junior and senior division championship games of the 2022 RBI World Series. The junior division Sox (5-1) defeated the reigning champion Atlanta Braves RBI (3-2) by a 7-4 margin in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy