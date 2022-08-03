Read on lastwordonsports.com
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures
I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
Willson Contreras free agent favorite: Cubs trade deadline decision could haunt them
Keeping Willson Contreras around sounds good, in theory. Cubs fans get to celebrate their star catcher for at least another few months. But there’s a dark side. Contreras was expected to be dealt at the trade deadline, given that he’s on an expiring contract and the Cubs haven’t offered him a realistic extension since 2018.
Bears sign 2 players, waive 2 others
Chicago on Friday signed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and defensive back Davontae Harris while also waiving defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai and defensive back Jon Alexander.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Scottie Pippen: Current Bulls 'not a team that's built for the postseason'
Scottie Pippen is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Alongside Michael Jordan, he also made up one of the most formidable dynamic duos the league had ever seen and led the Chicago Bulls to six championships. That makes him uniquely qualified not only to assess the current...
Hack Wilson: the hard-living Chicago Cubs star whose epic 1930 endures
With more than 40 home runs, nearly a hundred runs batted in and over a third of the season still to play, Aaron Judge is poised to complete the best season of his mighty career. Still, the New York Yankees slugger will have to pick up the pace to match...
Bulls looking to extend key player before season?
The Chicago Bulls took great strides last season after struggling for four straight seasons. In an effort to continue some of that success, the Bulls reportedly are looking to give a contract extension to one of their key players. The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley published a story on Saturday...
'Still hasn't hit me': White Sox RBI teams sweep World Series titles
VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Chicago White Sox RBI program had its cake, and ate it too, during Saturday’s junior and senior division championship games of the 2022 RBI World Series. The junior division Sox (5-1) defeated the reigning champion Atlanta Braves RBI (3-2) by a 7-4 margin in...
