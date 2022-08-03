ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeChambeau Uses Pizza Analogy To Describe LIV/PGA Tour Feud

By Mike Hall
Bryson DeChambeau has turned to a pizza shop analogy in an attempt to explain the battle at the top of the game and why he thinks the PGA Tour's suspension of players joining LIV Golf Invitational Series is unfair.

DeChambeau made his debut in the second event of the Saudi-backed Series in June following a big-money switch and, as with other PGA Tour players who've teed it up in the Series, he was immediately hit by an indefinite PGA Tour suspension. Speaking to presenter Tucker Carlson on Fox News, DeChambeau used an unusual reference to describe why he disagreed with the PGA Tour's decision.

He said: "It's so weird, because it's like - let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years and all the customers go to it and it's a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What's wrong with that economic model?"

In questioning the economic model, DeChambeau appears to hint that the PGA Tour could end up causing itself greater harm by refusing to engage with LIV Golf. Meanwhile, in the same interview, he said the suspension "doesn't make sense" . He also spoke of his confidence in the issue being resolved, saying: "I think it will get figured out. I personally know that it will get figured out, whether it's legally or whether they come to the table and work out terms. I definitely think it will wash itself out in the future, pretty shortly."

Judging by the events that followed the interview, there could be some movement on that sooner than we thought. Earlier, it was reported that 11 LIV Golf players, including DeChambeau, had filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour challenging their suspensions. That was met with a strongly worded response from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in which he accused the players of "trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members in good standing."

While the outcome of the latest twist in the saga will become known in due course, DeChambeau seems confident that LIV Golf has the upper hand in the ongoing feud between the two organisations, even if his explanation as to why came via his unexpected - if entertaining - analogy.

