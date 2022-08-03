ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw

Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

These 3 St. Louis Cardinals should receive midseason accolades

If awards were given in the middle of the season, these would be my three choices on the St. Louis Cardinals to take home the hardware. Although anything can happen in the last two months of the regular season, it’s never too early to hand out some awards and give players a little recognition. For the surging St. Louis Cardinals, these three players should be acknowledged as major contributors to the team’s success and ability to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers in a fight for the top spot in the division.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: 5 memorable moments from 1982 Championship Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will honor the 1982 World Championship club during the weekend of August 12-14 when the Milwaukee Brewers are in town. This year represents the 40th anniversary of the Cardinals 1982 World Series Championship. For those of us who remember that year and the team, there are many special memories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy