FRIDAY ON A SPECIAL DATELINE NBC: LESTER HOLT REPORTS ON ANTON BLACK, A 19-YEAR-OLD WHO DIED WHILE BEING TAKEN INTO POLICE CUSTODY

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd
In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: 'My son was George Floyd before George Floyd': Family of black teen, 19, who died after being held to ground by three Maryland cops for six minutes in 2018 slams police for arrest
The family of a 19-year-old black man who died in Maryland police custody in 2018 says his 'unreal and unnecessary' death split the community along racial lines. Anton Black died after he was chased by white police officers and held to the ground for six minutes outside his family’s home in rural Greensboro.
Mall of America on lockdown after police say "shots were fired"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Mall of America was on lockdown for almost two hours Thursday after a gunman opened fire inside the massive shopping complex.Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges says officers heard shots fired near the Nike store on the second level of the mall's west side at 4:15 p.m., and they were at the scene within 30 seconds. Surveillance video shows two groups of young adults having an altercation at the cash register inside the store. One of the groups walks out, but a member of that group soon returns and fires three rounds inside before fleeing. There were no reported...
“DATELINE NBC” TO INVESTIGATE SIX MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES IN “DATELINE: MISSING IN AMERICA,” AN ALL-NEW PODCAST DEBUTING TUESDAY, JULY 26
Featuring Original Reporting from ‘Dateline’ Correspondents Josh Mankiewicz & Andrea Canning, The Series Asks Viewers, ‘Can You Crack The Case?’. Premieres During NBC News’ Network-Wide Series on Renewed Efforts to Find Missing Americans. July 19, 2022 – Dateline NBC will debut an all-new podcast investigating six...
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Mourners Shot Dead During Funeral Procession for Homicide Victim: Police
The victims were shot multiple times after someone pulled up next to them and opened fire as they were "bumper-to-bumper" with other cars, police said Friday.
Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Striking A White Woman And Saying, ‘I Hate White People’
In a country where the only kind of supremacy is white supremacy, a Black person can still catch a hate crime for assaulting a white person while expressing anti-white sentiment. This is the lesson two Black teenagers learned in NYC after they allegedly got into a “verbal dispute” with a...
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
N.J. police: Woman seen yelling for help in tractor-trailer
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- South Brunswick police are investigating an incident involving a tractor-trailer.A witness told investigators a woman in her 20s was seen bleeding from her face and yelling for help from a white tractor-trailer cab. The truck driver then allegedly pulled her back into the cab and took off.Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the driver was on Route 130 heading towards Ridge Road.The driver is described as an older man who is bald and has a white beard.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 329-4646.
Now mom of black girl 'snubbed' by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant a week after Sesame Place theme park was hit by $25m lawsuit for alleged racist behavior
The mother of a black girl snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise, a week after another family opened a $25million lawsuit against Sesame Place for a similar incident of alleged discrimination. Naney D. Muhammad told TMZ she was unimpressed by an...
Witness report of bloodied woman screaming for help in semi-truck was a ‘misunderstanding’, police say
New Jersey police says that a tip of a bloodied woman calling for help inside a semi-truck was a big misunderstanding.Following a 26-hour search, authorities in South Brunswick in Middlesex County were able to locate the woman who had reportedly been seen in distress on Route 130 near the Dayton Toyota dealership, News12 first reported.On Wednesday afternoon, police received a tip they characterized as a “possible domestic dispute.” A witness reportedly saw a Hispanic woman in her 20s covered in blood and screaming for help as she tried to escape from an older white man before being pulled back inside the...
Ex-officer sentenced in rough arrest of woman with dementia
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who did not stop another officer from being rough with a 73-year-old woman with dementia was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation. Daria Jalali earlier pleaded guilty in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, in 2020. She had faced up to 60 days in jail for failing to intervene, a crime created by lawmakers as part of a police reform bill passed during protests over racial injustice and police brutality in 2020. Former officer Austin...
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
Graduate charged with murder of missing Mississippi college student appears in court
Police have arrested Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. for the murder of Jay Lee -- who had gone missing. Lee was prominent in the university's LGBTQ community and frequently dressed in women's clothing. Lee's body has not been recovered, according to police.
