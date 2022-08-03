FRIDAY ON A SPECIAL DATELINE NBC: LESTER HOLT REPORTS ON ANTON BLACK, A 19-YEAR-OLD WHO DIED WHILE BEING TAKEN INTO POLICE CUSTODY

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO