FRIDAY ON A SPECIAL DATELINE NBC: LESTER HOLT REPORTS ON ANTON BLACK, A 19-YEAR-OLD WHO DIED WHILE BEING TAKEN INTO POLICE CUSTODY

By Dominique Cuce
NBC News
 4 days ago
NBC News

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'My son was George Floyd before George Floyd': Family of black teen, 19, who died after being held to ground by three Maryland cops for six minutes in 2018 slams police for arrest

The family of a 19-year-old black man who died in Maryland police custody in 2018 says his 'unreal and unnecessary' death split the community along racial lines. Anton Black died after he was chased by white police officers and held to the ground for six minutes outside his family’s home in rural Greensboro.
