A New Cookbook Honors the Legacy of Marin City’s Grandmothers as Part of the Community’s 80th Anniversary Celebrations

NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Discovery of invasive mosquitoes in Martinez prompts action
(BCN) — The first invasive mosquito species has been found in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District. The species Aedes aegypti was discovered in Martinez. The district is conducting surveillance and treatment in the area they were found, hoping to eliminate them before they spread. The district said […]
Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists
Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
sfstandard.com
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
Historic mother-daughter airline flight includes stop in Bay Area
Southwest Airlines pilots Holly and Keely Petitt became the first mother and daughter in the company’s history to fly together during a July 23 flight from Denver to St. Louis. Keely flew the second leg to San Jose.
sonomasun.com
Willie Brown in conversation, in Sonoma
The Sonoma Speaker Series welcomes the former Speaker — and outspoken talker — Willie Brown, on Monday, August 8. A two-term mayor of San Francisco, Brown has been at the center of California politics, government, and civic life for four decades, spending 30 years in the California Assembly, 15 as Speaker. Today, he heads the Willie L. Brown, Jr. Institute on Politics and Public Service. Blunt, opinionated and still extremely well-connected, Brown chats with Laura Zimmerman.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
