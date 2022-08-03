ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

A New Cookbook Honors the Legacy of Marin City’s Grandmothers as Part of the Community’s 80th Anniversary Celebrations

By Kirsten Jones Neff
marinmagazine.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on marinmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mill Valley, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Marin County, CA
Food & Drinks
Marin County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Tamalpais-homestead Valley, CA
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
County
Marin County, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Discovery of invasive mosquitoes in Martinez prompts action

(BCN) — The first invasive mosquito species has been found in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District. The species Aedes aegypti was discovered in Martinez. The district is conducting surveillance and treatment in the area they were found, hoping to eliminate them before they spread. The district said […]
MARTINEZ, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists

Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Black People#Cookbook#City Limits#Food Drink#Community#Marin City Museum
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sonomasun.com

Willie Brown in conversation, in Sonoma

The Sonoma Speaker Series welcomes the former Speaker — and outspoken talker — Willie Brown, on Monday, August 8. A two-term mayor of San Francisco, Brown has been at the center of California politics, government, and civic life for four decades, spending 30 years in the California Assembly, 15 as Speaker. Today, he heads the Willie L. Brown, Jr. Institute on Politics and Public Service. Blunt, opinionated and still extremely well-connected, Brown chats with Laura Zimmerman.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy