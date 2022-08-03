Read on restaurantclicks.com
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe Lantern
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
tornadopix.com
Salar pulls stops for Out on 5th Dining
It’s fun to walk around the area on the weekends to see what each business does and how it tweaks and adjusts based on previous weeks and customer feedback. The restaurant that pulls all the stops for it is undoubtedly Salar. With pipes and curtains surrounding the space on...
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
dayton.com
A changing Dayton is rebounding with young professionals
“If you left 10 years ago ... what you’re finding here (now) is very different”. Sarah Malchow and Jacqueline Richardson both grew up here, and now they’re colleagues as mortgage loan officers in town. But their paths in between illustrate one of the Dayton area’s continuing challenges — recruiting and retaining young professionals.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: August 5 - 11, 2022
First Friday: First Friday is tonight all over downtown Dayton. Check out the places and events at First Friday Dayton on Facebook. Art in the City: Downtown Dayton Art in the City is Saturday. 300+ local artists of all genres bring live performances, hands-on demonstrations, community projects, an artisan market, a Juried Art Show, and more to downtown’s core. It opens at 1pm and it’s there until 7pm.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
School supplies giveaway happening in Dayton
With God's Grace is hosting its Annual Back to School Giveaway this Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Tipp City, OH USA
My daughter and I are visiting my hometown and parents and decided to go to the First Friday Market downtown. Main St is closed to traffic and the Community Band and a Jazz Band played while we played putt-putt at various businesses, while shopping and eating a popsicle! As we were walking out to go back to my parents’ house, my daughter found this hanging in a tree! She wanted to show Grandma back home!
generalaviationnews.com
80,000 flock to Dayton Air Show
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh wasn’t the only air show in July. More than 80,000 people attended the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, held July 30-31. The 48th annual show at Dayton International Airport (KDAY) featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, along with other performers and a couple of new acts, according to organizers.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Family Events Calendar
Looking for fun things to do with the kids? Here's a little help finding events the whole family can enjoy, right here in Dayton!
cincinnatimagazine.com
Five Boozy Frozen Treats That Are Nice, Nice Baby
If you’re looking for a way to cool down (and turn up), try one or more of these boozy fruit-flavored slushies. Be warned: too many of these and you’ll have a brain freeze that will require a couple of Tylenol the next day. Cherry Blow Pop. Piper’s rebranded...
destinationluxury.com
Need a Reason To Visit Cincinnati This Summer? Here Are the Top Black-Owned Spots and Events to Attend
When it’s time to plan your summer travel, don’t overlook Cincinnati. Yes, this Ohio city has so much to offer, it’s well worth the trip for solo travelers and families, too. From shopping to music and cultural landmarks that recognize key events in Black history, you’ll discover a lot to love here.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
What a $500K house looks like in Dayton
The average price of a single-family home or condominium jumped to$256,349, Dayton Realtors said, but there are plenty of homes for sale that surpass that average.
