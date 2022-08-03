ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Video: 2 Minutes With A Detroit Bar Owner in Eastern Market on Covid, Lions Tailgating

Erik Olson, a big, imposing figure with the gift of shmooze, was sitting at a table outside his bar in Eastern Market last Saturday when I stopped by. For about nine years Olson, 50, has owned Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Eastern Market at 1408 E. Fisher Fwy. In recent times, Covid has presented business challenges. But he says things are getting back to normal, and he's looking forward to the Detroit Lions tailgaters in Eastern Market on Sundays, some of whom come to his bar during or after the game.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
MetroTimes

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

There’s something special about unwinding after a long day with a nice cold brew. The Michigan craft beer scene is still growing, and metro Detroit sports dozens of quality craft brewers. Many bars and restaurants in the area carry local craft beer selections on tap, so you never have...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
wdet.org

Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water

The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
deadlinedetroit.com

Nonprofit to Revive Storied Jazz Club on Detroit's West Side

A long-shuttered Detroit jazz club that hosted greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Yusef Lateef could reopen by 2025, bringing what one resident calls a "spark" to a neglected portion of the west side. The non-profit Detroit Sound Conservancy's effort to rehab the Blue Bird Inn on Tireman gets...
MetroTimes

Detroit Psychedelic Conference returns to expand your consciousness

Ayana Iyi believes that natural psychedelics like psilocybin and ayahuasca can bring people all over the world together to live harmoniously. Iyi is an organizer and founder of the Detroit Psychedelic Conference, which will take place Aug. 19-21 at Marygrove College. The weekend is packed with national and international speakers on how entheogenic plants treat anxiety, PTSD, and a variety of other conditions.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
Detroit News

Dining calendar: Upcoming food fests, pop-ups and more throughout Michigan

Framebar residencies change over: You’ve got a few more days to try chef Ederique Goudia’s New Orleans cuisine at Framebar in Hazel Park. Her menu of po’ boys, gumbo and other Cajun and Creole dishes will be served through Sunday. Starting Aug. 10 and through Sept. 4, the Hazel Park hot spot turns into a sushi bar featuring chef Shinya Hirakawa’s Obi Sushi concept. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Details on hours, menus and reservations at framehazelpark.com.
Detroit News

Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner

Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
Detroit News

New HGTV digital series 'Freestyled' filmed in Metro Detroit changes it up

Adar Kirkham has traveled all over the world as a professional dancer and choreographer for some of the biggest names in music, but now she's channeling that globetrotting into another passion: interior design. Kirkham, who lives in Farmington Hills, is the host of a new HGTV digital series that premiered...
Detroit News

Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above. Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Detroit With Waterfront Views

Detroit is known as Motor City, but it has much more than cars to offer residents and visitors. From the revitalized downtown area to the exciting casinos, the entertainment scene in Detroit is continuing to grow. Alongside the increase in activities is the growth of Detroit’s culinary scene. Particularly new...
