Dayton, OH

travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
TheDailyBeast

This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It

It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Brunch#Swiss Cheese#Vegan#Any Given Day#Tavern#Food Drink#Dayton Art Institute#Midwestern#Butter Cafe#The University Of Dayton
dayton.com

The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton

“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
myfox28columbus.com

Last minute family getaway right in Butler County

There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
Bellefontaine Examiner

County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center

A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
High School Football PRO

Dayton, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eaton football team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00.
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
