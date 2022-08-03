Read on restaurantclicks.com
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe Lantern
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
travelinspiredliving.com
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
School supplies giveaway happening in Dayton
With God's Grace is hosting its Annual Back to School Giveaway this Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It
It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
Pedestrian strike occurs in Dayton overnight
The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
What a $500K house looks like in Dayton
The average price of a single-family home or condominium jumped to$256,349, Dayton Realtors said, but there are plenty of homes for sale that surpass that average.
dayton.com
New food hall shows Wright Dunbar’s promise: ‘A lot more is coming’
“Greater Wright Dunbar is working hard to capture, compete, harness and build on that market — so many of the incremental efforts of the last 25 to 30-plus years is shaping that,” said John Gower, real estate chair of Wright Dunbar Inc. Another new business opened in Wright...
Lima News
Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows
SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
UPDATE: At least 2 shooters in Cincinnati mass shooting, 9 injured
CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
4 killed in shooting near Dayton, Ohio, police searching for person of interest
DAYTON, Ohio — According to the Dayton Daily News, police in Ohio are investigating after four people were found shot and killed Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, near Dayton. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said all...
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
Dayton, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eaton football team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Dayton .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
‘We can all breathe again;’ Community thanks Kansas PD for capture of Butler Twp. shooting suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds took to the social media page of Lawrence Kansas Police Department to express their gratitude for the capture of a shooting suspect. The police department posted on their social media confirming the capture of Stephen Marlow, who is suspected of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Vandalia closes multiple facilities as safety precaution
The Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course, Cassel Hills Pool and the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center will also be closed today.
