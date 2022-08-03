Read on providencedailydose.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
rimonthly.com
A Walk Down Water Street in Warren
Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
providencedailydose.com
RIIFF Starts Tuesday
The Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), the largest public film festival in New England, kicks off Tuesday night at the Providence Showcase with a mix of shorts — live action, documentary, animation, color, drama, musical, comedy, Canada — and barrels along through Sunday, August 14, when a variety of films will be screened at AS220 and the Jewish Alliance of Greater RI (the JCC).
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
rimonthly.com
Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food
When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
providencedailydose.com
Finally, Roger Williams Streetwear
Walk into Cured Collection, the vintage and streetwear store at the mall, and there among the expected selection of sneakers, caps, and racks of sports, superhero, and band tour T-shirts, is our beloved 17th-century founder, Roger Williams. More specifically, this just released casual shirt features the iconic monument and view at Prospect Terrace on Congdon Street. (More about those shorts later.)
independentri.com
Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
rinewstoday.com
RI Dominican Parade & Festival – Manny Ramirez, Grand Marshal
Rhode Island Dominican Parade officials announced that parade’s Grand Marshal will be former Major League Baseball (MLB) Player Manny Ramirez. The parade will be Sunday, August 7th, starting at 10am. Live music from noon to 8pm. The Tribute to Our Youth and our Local Talent, the Annual Dominican Cultural...
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
thepublicsradio.org
Manny Ramirez and Miriam Cruz headline Dominican Parade and Festival this weekend
Rhode Island’s annual Dominican Cultural Parade and Music Festival is coming up this Sunday. Artscape producer James Baumgartner and morning host Chuck Hinman talked with festival organizer Marilyn Cepeda about what to expect. . MARILYN CEPEDA: The parade starts at 10 o'clock in the morning from Broad Street,...
rimonthly.com
Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens
Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
jewishrhody.com
Summer in Jewish Rhody
We all love the beautiful warm summer and this summer has certainly given us time to experience all that Rhode Island has to offer. Here are some scenes from what’s been happening in the Jewish community.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
WPRI
Eye on RI: Charlestown Seafood Festival
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Charlestown Seafood Festival- The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce’s annual Seafood Festival 2022, the 37th, is set for Aug. 5-7 at Ninigret Park. There will be local restaurants serving some of the best local seafood around in a county fair setting visited by 50,000 people. It’s been named a “Top 100 Event in North America” and listed as one of 10 Best Summer Seafood Festivals in the Northeast.
rimonthly.com
Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s
Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Valley Breeze
One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children
LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
