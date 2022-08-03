ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rimonthly.com

A Walk Down Water Street in Warren

Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
WARREN, RI
providencedailydose.com

RIIFF Starts Tuesday

The Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), the largest public film festival in New England, kicks off Tuesday night at the Providence Showcase with a mix of shorts — live action, documentary, animation, color, drama, musical, comedy, Canada — and barrels along through Sunday, August 14, when a variety of films will be screened at AS220 and the Jewish Alliance of Greater RI (the JCC).
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music

Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
WESTPORT, MA
rimonthly.com

Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food

When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
providencedailydose.com

Finally, Roger Williams Streetwear

Walk into Cured Collection, the vintage and streetwear store at the mall, and there among the expected selection of sneakers, caps, and racks of sports, superhero, and band tour T-shirts, is our beloved 17th-century founder, Roger Williams. More specifically, this just released casual shirt features the iconic monument and view at Prospect Terrace on Congdon Street. (More about those shorts later.)
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Dominican Parade & Festival – Manny Ramirez, Grand Marshal

Rhode Island Dominican Parade officials announced that parade’s Grand Marshal will be former Major League Baseball (MLB) Player Manny Ramirez. The parade will be Sunday, August 7th, starting at 10am. Live music from noon to 8pm. The Tribute to Our Youth and our Local Talent, the Annual Dominican Cultural...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)

With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI

How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI

The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
COVENTRY, RI
FUN 107

Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot

Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
DARTMOUTH, MA
rimonthly.com

Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens

Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
jewishrhody.com

Summer in Jewish Rhody

We all love the beautiful warm summer and this summer has certainly given us time to experience all that Rhode Island has to offer. Here are some scenes from what’s been happening in the Jewish community.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: Charlestown Seafood Festival

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Charlestown Seafood Festival- The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce’s annual Seafood Festival 2022, the 37th, is set for Aug. 5-7 at Ninigret Park. There will be local restaurants serving some of the best local seafood around in a county fair setting visited by 50,000 people. It’s been named a “Top 100 Event in North America” and listed as one of 10 Best Summer Seafood Festivals in the Northeast.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s

Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town

Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
REHOBOTH, MA
Valley Breeze

One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children

LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
LINCOLN, RI

