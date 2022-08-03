Read on www.cardchronicle.com
Hassan Whiteside Potential Option for Suns?
Should the Phoenix Suns add center Hassan Whiteside? One NBA writer thinks so.
Aces spoil Sue Bird's retirement party, topple Storm 89-81
SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she’s called home the past two decades. “I don’t really have that ‘Mamba Out’ moment,” Bird said referencing Kobe Bryant’s retirement speech. “I just want to say I love you, thank you so much and I’ll see you in the playoffs.” The day set aside to honor Bird and her career with the Seattle Storm was slightly soured when the Las Vegas Aces pulled away late for an 89-81 win on Sunday. A’ja Wilson scored 29 points and Kelsey Plum added 16 including a key 3-pointer in the final minute. But the result didn’t take away from the three hours where Storm fans, WNBA fans and the city of Seattle said thank you to Bird for her career as the face of the franchise. The largest crowd in Storm history packed Climate Pledge Arena honor Bird for her career as one of the best women’s basketball players ever.
Cardinals outslug Yankees 12-9 to complete 3-game sweep
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep. St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season. DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It’s their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September. St. Louis moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees.
Pete Rose dismisses questions over statutory rape claims in Phillies return
Pete Rose dismissed questions on Sunday about a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with the former MLB star when she was a minor. “It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Rose, though, had no trouble reminiscing about...
