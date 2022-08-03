ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Felony charge filed against former Richmond police officer for assaulting suspect

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dv9Ef_0h3q216f00

PIX Now 08:55

MARTINEZ - The Contra Costa District Attorney's office has filed a felony assault charge with two enhancements against a former Richmond police officer.

28-year-old Eric Smith, Jr. faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred while Officer Smith was on duty. Eric Smith Jr. is further charged with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and for the use of a deadly weapon.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in Richmond on April 9th, during an attempted traffic stop of Saul Mendoza Jr. At one point during the encounter, Officer Smith struck Mr. Mendoza multiple times with a Taser, causing great bodily injury to the victim.

The Richmond Police Department presented the case to the District Attorney's Office for review and a filing determination.

On Wednesday, Richmond Police Department additionally announced that Smith Jr. had been terminated from his position.

The defendant's arraignment will be scheduled by the Superior Court of California, County of Contra Costa.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD officer involved shooting ends with suspect surrender, minor injuries

San Francisco police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting between officers and a suspect. SFPD Assistant Chief David Lazar told KTVU his officers were attempting to detain a male suspect in his 50s on Shotwell St. when the man, who had two bikes, took off. Lazar says the suspect led officers to 17th St. and Shotwell St. when he started shooting in their direction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store

A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police officer assaulted during traffic stop

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile injured in San Leandro shooting; gunmen sought

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a teen girl injured from bullet shrapnel, according to authorities.Police said in a press release that at about 11:30 a.m., San Leandro officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of E.14th Street. Police said they believed the shooting happened inside a business, but were unsure if it was connected to a robbery attempt or a targeted shooting.Two to three shots were believed to have been fired during the incident. Officers said a 13-year-old girl was injured after detectives believe she was...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
DANVILLE, CA
alamedasun.com

Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation

On Thursday, August 4, Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made in the homicide of an Alameda woman. Alameda police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report on the 1800 block of Everett Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 31. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound and they rendered medical aid.
ALAMEDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Felony Assault#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#The Contra Costa District#The Superior Court Of
KTVU FOX 2

Former Richmond cop charged for allegedly beating man with Taser

RICHMOND, Calif. - Felony charges were filed on Wednesday against a former Richmond police officer who was seen on body-cam video repeatedly striking a man with his Taser during a traffic stop. Officer Eric Smith Jr., 28, faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with two enhancements,...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco police officer dragged during traffic stop; driver arrested

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – A police officer in South San Francisco suffered non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by a motorist during a traffic stop on Friday.Around 5:20 p.m., officers pulled over the suspect on the 1000 block of San Mateo Avenue over a vehicle code violation. Police said that during the traffic stop, the driver suddenly restarted the vehicle.The driver then "rapidly accelerated" away from the scene, police said. An officer standing by the vehicle was dragged and forced to the ground.Police said the officer was treated at a local hospital and released.Officers pursued the driver into neighboring San Bruno. During the pursuit, police said the driver threw a loaded firearm out the window.The pursuit ended and the driver was arrested when the suspect crashed into two parked vehicles. A search of the vehicle yielded burglary toolsPolice said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vincent Harris of East Palo Alto, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. It was not immediately known when Harris would appear in court on the charges.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Stockton double shooting identified

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Jaylen Malone from Lathrop. Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy