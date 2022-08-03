Felony charge filed against former Richmond police officer for assaulting suspect

PIX Now 08:55

MARTINEZ - The Contra Costa District Attorney's office has filed a felony assault charge with two enhancements against a former Richmond police officer.

28-year-old Eric Smith, Jr. faces one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred while Officer Smith was on duty. Eric Smith Jr. is further charged with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and for the use of a deadly weapon.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in Richmond on April 9th, during an attempted traffic stop of Saul Mendoza Jr. At one point during the encounter, Officer Smith struck Mr. Mendoza multiple times with a Taser, causing great bodily injury to the victim.

The Richmond Police Department presented the case to the District Attorney's Office for review and a filing determination.

On Wednesday, Richmond Police Department additionally announced that Smith Jr. had been terminated from his position.

The defendant's arraignment will be scheduled by the Superior Court of California, County of Contra Costa.