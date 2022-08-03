The VFW Post 1201 Flea Market takes place every Sunday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting, at the VFW at 2821 East Prospect. Stop by this Sunday and help support local veteran’s and find some great bargains. You can purchase delicious VFW Biscuits and Gravy and other concessions at the VFW Flea Market.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO