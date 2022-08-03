Read on www.poncacitynow.com
Related
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City VFW Post 1201 Flea Market is Held on Sunday’s
The VFW Post 1201 Flea Market takes place every Sunday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting, at the VFW at 2821 East Prospect. Stop by this Sunday and help support local veteran’s and find some great bargains. You can purchase delicious VFW Biscuits and Gravy and other concessions at the VFW Flea Market.
poncacitynow.com
Down by Downtown This Friday in Ponca City
Ponca City- Down by Downtown (DXDT) Ponca City’s summer music series sponsored by Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council continues this Friday, August 5th. The event will take place at Central Fare, 210 South 4th Street, from 6:00 to -9:00 pm. This is a family and pet friendly event...
poncacitynow.com
Fly-In Breakfast to be Held at the Ponca City Airport Saturday
The Fly-In Breakfast at the Ponca City Airport sponsored by the Ponca City Aviation Foundation is held the 1st Saturday of the month from 7:00 to 10:00 am rain or shine. The next breakfast is Saturday, August 6th. It’s always a delicious fresh cooked breakfast with scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits...
poncacitynow.com
Sanders ready to lead Oklahoma State to new heights
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders enters his fourth year as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma State, and he’s happy right where he is. He says he’s fallen in love with every group brought in since he arrived. The redshirt junior from Denton, Texas has made 32...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
poncacitynow.com
Family Fun Day is This Saturday at Marland’s Place
Marland’s Place Family Fun Day is this Saturday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at 1300 Summers Place in Ponca City. Admission is just $10 per car. Bring your family and friends and enjoy yard games, inflatables, a beer and wine garden, snow cones, several food trucks, a petting zoo, the chalk art trailer, face painting and inside the air conditioned gym, a vendor show with lots of vendors.
Comments / 0