This handsome boy’s name is Mason, a one-year-old guy that looks like he has border collie in his DNA. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Mason weighs about 60 pounds and is fully vetted. This happy boy would thrive as a member of an active family, especially a family with children. He loves the companionship of other dogs. Mason loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Mason call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO