Read on www.theeasttexasweekend.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler Texas
Related
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and a local historian. The Hanna-Barbera Production animated television series The Jetsons series debuted on Sept. 23, 1962, on ABC. In the show, characters often mention its 21st-century setting in various episodes. George Joesph Jetson is a fictional character and is the patriarch of the Jetson family. He is the husband of Jane Jetson who is 7 years younger and the father of teenage daughter Judy and son Elroy.
livability.com
New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX
Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
livability.com
Tyler, Texas, Offers Fun for All Ages
Discover 10 must-try activities for families in and around Tyler. Tyler may be best known for its world-famous roses and historic homes, but as the largest hub between Dallas and Shreveport, it has plenty of family-friendly attractions that appeal to people of all ages and tastes. Here are 10 must-try activities for families in and around Tyler.
Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family
TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday. The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and...
Gilmer Mirror
Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Mason
This handsome boy’s name is Mason, a one-year-old guy that looks like he has border collie in his DNA. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Mason weighs about 60 pounds and is fully vetted. This happy boy would thrive as a member of an active family, especially a family with children. He loves the companionship of other dogs. Mason loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Mason call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Tyler restaurant to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Mexican restaurant is going to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant said on Friday, it will offer a 10% discount off of any meal to any officer that goes to the restaurant and the sales will then be given to the […]
ketk.com
Angel Layettes in need of donations for rummage sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Kylar-Sanchez and Debbie Hottinger with Angel Layettes stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their mission and need for rummage sale donations. Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
KLTV
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
KLTV
Creamy Mexican-style corn salad by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is an easy recipe for a creamy Mexican-style corn salad with just a few simple ingredients, but with maximum flavor! Great with whatever you’re grilling this weekend. Creamy Mexican-style corn salad by Mama Steph. 4 to 5 cups corn (see note below) 1/3 cup...
livability.com
New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region
A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ketk.com
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – West Oak Property Development announced the implementation of their Phase 2. development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex boasting amenities such as, 24/7. concierge services, a 2nd story...
hopeprescott.com
Steven D. Young Named New Elementary Principal in Winona, Texas
Winona, Texas – Winona ISD is pleased to announce that Steven D. Young has been selected as the new Winona Elementary School Principal. Steven D. Young and his wife, Yolanda, are natives of Arkansas, and both are children of life-long educators in the public school system. After living in Mesquite, TX for a few years, they moved to East Texas to accept a pastorate in Tyler. They are the parents of two nurses (Nyia and Tyra), and one high school student (Steven II) who aspires to become an actor and producer. Mr. Young has worked in the Dallas Independent School District and Tyler Independent School District for the last 26 years, since 1996. In every phase of his career, the driving personal mission of his life has been to make people better. Furthermore, his philosophy in education is centered around the belief that all students can improve.
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
starlocalmedia.com
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app. The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths. Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined […]
East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story. Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
KLTV
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
Comments / 0