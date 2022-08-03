ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas

Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and a local historian. The Hanna-Barbera Production animated television series The Jetsons series debuted on Sept. 23, 1962, on ABC. In the show, characters often mention its 21st-century setting in various episodes. George Joesph Jetson is a fictional character and is the patriarch of the Jetson family. He is the husband of Jane Jetson who is 7 years younger and the father of teenage daughter Judy and son Elroy.
livability.com

New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX

Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
livability.com

Tyler, Texas, Offers Fun for All Ages

Discover 10 must-try activities for families in and around Tyler. Tyler may be best known for its world-famous roses and historic homes, but as the largest hub between Dallas and Shreveport, it has plenty of family-friendly attractions that appeal to people of all ages and tastes. Here are 10 must-try activities for families in and around Tyler.
Classic Rock 96.1

Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best

Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
Gilmer Mirror

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Mason

This handsome boy’s name is Mason, a one-year-old guy that looks like he has border collie in his DNA. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Mason weighs about 60 pounds and is fully vetted. This happy boy would thrive as a member of an active family, especially a family with children. He loves the companionship of other dogs. Mason loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Mason call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
ketk.com

Angel Layettes in need of donations for rummage sale

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Kylar-Sanchez and Debbie Hottinger with Angel Layettes stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their mission and need for rummage sale donations. Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.
KLTV

HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
KLTV

Creamy Mexican-style corn salad by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is an easy recipe for a creamy Mexican-style corn salad with just a few simple ingredients, but with maximum flavor! Great with whatever you’re grilling this weekend. Creamy Mexican-style corn salad by Mama Steph. 4 to 5 cups corn (see note below) 1/3 cup...
livability.com

New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region

A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
ketk.com

Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – West Oak Property Development announced the implementation of their Phase 2. development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex boasting amenities such as, 24/7. concierge services, a 2nd story...
hopeprescott.com

Steven D. Young Named New Elementary Principal in Winona, Texas

Winona, Texas – Winona ISD is pleased to announce that Steven D. Young has been selected as the new Winona Elementary School Principal. Steven D. Young and his wife, Yolanda, are natives of Arkansas, and both are children of life-long educators in the public school system. After living in Mesquite, TX for a few years, they moved to East Texas to accept a pastorate in Tyler. They are the parents of two nurses (Nyia and Tyra), and one high school student (Steven II) who aspires to become an actor and producer. Mr. Young has worked in the Dallas Independent School District and Tyler Independent School District for the last 26 years, since 1996. In every phase of his career, the driving personal mission of his life has been to make people better. Furthermore, his philosophy in education is centered around the belief that all students can improve.
starlocalmedia.com

Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville

Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
KTRE

Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
KLTV

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
