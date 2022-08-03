ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa not happy his quiet marriage leaked: 'Kind of disrespectful'

By Jack Baer
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMXrF_0h3prBZH00
NFL: JUN 01 Miami Dolphins Minicamp DAVIE, FL - JUNE 01: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles during the first mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on June 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a newly married man. It appears that is something he would rather the world not have learned.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Tagovailoa confirmed he had recently married Annah Gore and indicated he intended to keep that part of his private life as private until the news eventually leaked.

Tagovailoa on the wedding:

"It was very special. I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must have been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.

"For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do, me, my wife and my family. But obviously in this world, that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that. But it is what it is, and, shoot, can't do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife."

The news was first reported by Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater on Tuesday, who cited the rare "clergy source" to reveal the nuptials.

Dealing with the news is just part of an important training camp for Tagovaila, who is expected to lead an overhauled Dolphins offense under new head coach Mike McDaniel alongside high-priced wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tagovailoa said his marriage had changed little about his outlook on his life and football, with one rather obvious exception in training camp: "No girls for me."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?

The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odd Kliff Kingsbury Move

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a bit sassy towards his quarterback on Thursday. Murray doesn't like some of Kingsbury's play calls sometimes, so the latter told him that he should call the plays via the radio at times. "I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this sh*t...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Slater
The Spun

Look: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the NFL finally returned to televisions around the country as the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders. The first football game of the season had a 40-minute delay, but eventually took center stage. It didn't take long for the game to produce its first viral highlight - and it had nothing to do with the play on the field.
LAS VEGAS, NV
102.5 The Bone

2022 Fantasy Football Quarterback Shuffle Up: Justin Herbert to the moon

In real life, the quarterback is everything. It’s not just the most important position in football, it’s the most important position in team sports anywhere. In fantasy football? The quarterback is just another position. It’s the third- or fourth-most important spot of the four major spots, depending on your point of view.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Miami Football Strength Coach Is Going Viral

Miami football strength coach Aaron Feld has mastered the perfect "strongman" look. Feld, who was announced as the program's head strength and conditioning coordinator by head coach Mario Cristobal earlier this year, is rocking an awesome mustache — complete with the classic "strongman" curls — during today's media day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox Sports 640#The Miami Dolphins Qb
102.5 The Bone

Demaryius Thomas died of seizure disorder complications, autopsy report says

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report obtained by 9News' Mike Klis. The exact manner of death reportedly remains undetermined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, which performed the autopsy the day after the 33-year-old Thomas was found dead in the shower last December.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Richard Seymour's Hall Of Fame Speech

This Saturday afternoon, Richard Seymour was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and gave a touching speech to commemorate the significant milestone. "Football may be what I do, but family is who I am," he said. Kirk Herbstreit came away impressed with Seymour's values he expressed during...
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy