Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw
Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB
LIVE on Peacock: MVP candidates battle in Cleveland
Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock right now. AL MVP candidates anchor both lineups; Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Cleveland's José Ramírez were among the top...
MLB
5 bets to consider for Padres-Dodgers Sunday night showdown
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball features a showdown between two of the best teams in the National League. The Dodgers will host the Padres, who were the talk of baseball following the Trade Deadline. They managed to acquire superstar Juan Soto, as well as Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury. Those additions -- plus the looming return of Fernando Tatis Jr. -- make the Padres a terrifying potential opponent in the postseason.
MLB
Braves option 2021 playoff standout Anderson
NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson endured another rough start on Friday and was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The Braves announced they optioned both Anderson and veteran outfielder Guillermo Heredia. Catcher Chadwick Tromp and right-hander Huascar Ynoa were recalled and were available for Sunday’s series finale against the Mets.
MLB
McClanahan felt good, but results 'didn't go my way'
DETROIT -- Last time out, Shane McClanahan fully understood why he had a rare rough start. He said he was flying open in his delivery, not moving directly down the mound toward the plate, and that affected the velocity and movement on his pitches as he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland last Sunday.
MLB
Castro connection: Harold, Willi make rare 3-9 putout
DETROIT -- For a split second, the Tigers looked set for another infield error, this one on a day when the team honored one of its greatest infielders. Instead, on the Tigers’ day to celebrate Lou Whitaker by retiring his number alongside Alan Trammell’s on the Comerica Park wall, Detroit cheered another dynamic duo.
MLB
White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'
MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
MLB
New acquisition Siri a bolt of lightning for Rays
DETROIT -- It was hard to miss the bright gold chain Jose Siri wore when he first met with the Tampa Bay media in front of his new locker at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. So I had to ask: What does the “100” around his neck -- angled upward and underlined twice, like an expensive emoji -- mean?
MLB
Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
MLB
Oller has shaky audition before packed house
OAKLAND -- In anticipation of a packed house Saturday for the latest installment of the Bay Bridge Series, the A’s opened their parking lot gates earlier than usual for fans to get in their seats for first pitch. • Box score. Once inside the Coliseum, the crowd of 40,065...
MLB
After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit
CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
MLB
Four key moments that turned DH against Braves
NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB
Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
MLB
Miranda, Gordon leading Twins' youth movement
MINNEAPOLIS -- In all of the discourse surrounding the American League Central this season, so much has been made of the relative youth of the Cleveland roster -- so it might have flown under the radar a bit that the Twins also have one of the youngest lineups in baseball this season.
MLB
A's celebrate beloved late player, broadcaster Fosse
OAKLAND -- As great of a career as Ray Fosse enjoyed over his 12 Major Leagues seasons, it was his foray into the broadcast booth that ended up making him a truly beloved figure among A’s fans. On Saturday, the late Fosse was honored for his work as a longtime Oakland color commentator.
MLB
Rosario's improved glovework complements steady bat
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario has received plenty of attention this season for his offensive production -- and rightfully so. But his improvement defensively may be just as impressive. Rosario has struggled in the past with his shaky defense. The Guardians have even tried at times to move him...
MLB
On record-setting night, patience pays off for Rays
DETROIT -- The number was so unusual, so large, it caught Rays shortstop Taylor Walls off guard. “How many walks?” he asked reporters at his locker in the visitors' clubhouse at Comerica Park. Thirteen. As in: The Rays worked 13 walks on Friday night, a franchise record, displaying patience...
MLB
Remember me? Monty burns former club in Cards debut
ST. LOUIS -- A Yankee to begin the week and a Cardinal to end it, Jordan Montgomery got grief from former teammate Gleyber Torres after Saturday’s game for not making eye contact during their two showdowns. As for Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka -- Montgomery’s batterymate since their Single-A days -- the lefty didn’t dare look at him for fear of losing his emotions in front of 48,581 fans at a sold-out Busch Stadium.
MLB
Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start
PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
Dalbec steps up with HR, 3 RBIs in start at 1B
KANSAS CITY -- When you’re looking up at a cluster of teams that are vying for an American League Wild Card spot, the margin for error isn’t large. For the Red Sox, that margin for error got just a little smaller on Saturday night as Boston fell to the Royals, 5-4, on Nick Pratto’s solo homer off Garrett Whitlock with two outs in the ninth at Kauffman Stadium.
