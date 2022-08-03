ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw

Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB
MLB

5 bets to consider for Padres-Dodgers Sunday night showdown

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball features a showdown between two of the best teams in the National League. The Dodgers will host the Padres, who were the talk of baseball following the Trade Deadline. They managed to acquire superstar Juan Soto, as well as Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury. Those additions -- plus the looming return of Fernando Tatis Jr. -- make the Padres a terrifying potential opponent in the postseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Four key moments that turned DH against Braves

NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB
MLB

Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start

PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Vintage Scherzer, 'motivated' Mets sweep twin bill from Braves

NEW YORK -- Given how things tend to go around Willets Point, it was easy for some pockets of Mets fans to envision a worst-case scenario entering this weekend’s five-game series against the Braves. An Atlanta sweep would have pushed the Mets to second place for the first time since early April. More than that, it would have solidified the Braves as clear division favorites entering the stretch run of their NL East defense.
MLB
MLB

LIVE on Peacock: MVP candidates battle in Cleveland

Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock right now. AL MVP candidates anchor both lineups; Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Cleveland's José Ramírez were among the top...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

With 2 homers, Barrero ends 122-year Reds drought

MILWAUKEE -- Batting practice was optional for Reds hitters before Saturday's game against the Brewers. But the pregame schedule had carved out extra time for young shortstop Jose Barrero and hitting coach Alan Zinter to work together, one-on-one, on the field and in the cages. The payoff came quickly during...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again

LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Stifled by Monty, Yanks shut out for 4th straight loss

ST. LOUIS -- For the first time all season -- and that’s the surprising part -- the Yankees are in a bona-fide rut. After being shut out, 1-0, by the Cardinals on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Busch Stadium, the Yankees are dealing with two interlocking problems. Two of their most powerful hitters haven’t been playing due to injury, two other everyday hitters are in miserable slumps and the upshot is an offense that has gone from invincible to docile rather abruptly.
MLB
MLB

McClanahan felt good, but results 'didn't go my way'

DETROIT -- Last time out, ﻿Shane McClanahan﻿ fully understood why he had a rare rough start. He said he was flying open in his delivery, not moving directly down the mound toward the plate, and that affected the velocity and movement on his pitches as he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland last Sunday.
MLB
MLB

Peterson giving Mets decision to consider

NEW YORK -- During a shaky moment for the Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field, Braves lefty slugger Matt Olson came to the plate with two men on base in the seventh. Lacking a trustworthy lefty reliever, manager Buck Showalter turned instead to right-hander Adam Ottavino﻿, who allowed an RBI single to Olson before escaping the inning.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit

CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
MLB
MLB

No. 1 and No. 2 prospects complete one-two punch for BlueClaws

A prime example of a one-two punch was on full display in High-A Jersey Shore. First- and second-ranked Phillies prospects Andrew Painter and Mick Abel dominated and struck out a combined 19 batters in a doubleheader for the BlueClaws against Hudson Valley, on Saturday. “Both of them just had their...
MLB
MLB

Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Remember me? Monty burns former club in Cards debut

ST. LOUIS -- A Yankee to begin the week and a Cardinal to end it, ﻿Jordan Montgomery﻿ got grief from former teammate Gleyber Torres after Saturday’s game for not making eye contact during their two showdowns. As for Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka -- Montgomery’s batterymate since their Single-A days -- the lefty didn’t dare look at him for fear of losing his emotions in front of 48,581 fans at a sold-out Busch Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Willson enjoys Wrigley moment as Cubs map post-Deadline future

CHICAGO -- The Wrigley Field faithful had already given Willson Contreras a rousing ovation, welcoming him home after trade rumors never became reality. It was the catcher's turn to show his thanks to the only home fans he has ever known. "To be honest, I was looking forward to doing...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'

MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
MLB
MLB

Keller posts another gem, but Bucs blanked

BALTIMORE -- That fantastic version of Mitch Keller that emerged in July? He showed up again for the right-hander’s first August start. Keller was excellent once again Friday night, despite taking the hard-luck loss in the Pirates’ 1-0 defeat by the Orioles at Camden Yards. Holding the upstart O's to one run over six efficient innings, Keller thrived despite not missing many bats and came away unscathed after taking a comebacker to the right foot in his final inning.
MLB
MLB

'Evolving' DeJong embraces big moment vs. Yanks

ST. LOUIS -- To fully understand the immense mental growth made by Cardinals shortstop ﻿Paul DeJong﻿ over this season -- one in which he was forced to spend nearly three months of it in Triple-A -- you must consider the depths his confidence had plummeted to during a forgettable stretch of April and mid-May.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Gibson takes perfecto into 7th in 'fun night' for Phils

PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Gibson started to think about the possibility probably at the same time as everybody else. He started to think about a perfect game in the fourth inning. “I don’t know how guys don’t think about it that early,” Gibson said following Friday night’s 7-2 victory over the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. “Once you make it the first time through the order and you’re in the fourth inning and you haven’t had a baserunner, you’re thinking about it.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

