ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw

Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
MLB
MLB

LIVE on Peacock: MVP candidates battle in Cleveland

Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock right now. AL MVP candidates anchor both lineups; Houston's Yordan Alvarez and Cleveland's José Ramírez were among the top...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

5 bets to consider for Padres-Dodgers Sunday night showdown

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball features a showdown between two of the best teams in the National League. The Dodgers will host the Padres, who were the talk of baseball following the Trade Deadline. They managed to acquire superstar Juan Soto, as well as Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury. Those additions -- plus the looming return of Fernando Tatis Jr. -- make the Padres a terrifying potential opponent in the postseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Braves option 2021 playoff standout Anderson

NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson endured another rough start on Friday and was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The Braves announced they optioned both Anderson and veteran outfielder Guillermo Heredia. Catcher Chadwick Tromp and right-hander Huascar Ynoa were recalled and were available for Sunday’s series finale against the Mets.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
MLB

With 2 homers, Barrero ends 122-year Reds drought

MILWAUKEE -- Batting practice was optional for Reds hitters before Saturday's game against the Brewers. But the pregame schedule had carved out extra time for young shortstop Jose Barrero and hitting coach Alan Zinter to work together, one-on-one, on the field and in the cages. The payoff came quickly during...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Four key moments that turned DH against Braves

NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB
MLB

Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run

SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Rosario's improved glovework complements steady bat

CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario has received plenty of attention this season for his offensive production -- and rightfully so. But his improvement defensively may be just as impressive. Rosario has struggled in the past with his shaky defense. The Guardians have even tried at times to move him...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Mike Elias
MLB

Vintage Scherzer, 'motivated' Mets sweep twin bill from Braves

NEW YORK -- Given how things tend to go around Willets Point, it was easy for some pockets of Mets fans to envision a worst-case scenario entering this weekend’s five-game series against the Braves. An Atlanta sweep would have pushed the Mets to second place for the first time since early April. More than that, it would have solidified the Braves as clear division favorites entering the stretch run of their NL East defense.
MLB
MLB

Pratto's 2nd MLB homer a walk-off flashback

KANSAS CITY -- As soon as the ball landed over the center-field wall at Kauffman Stadium for a walk-off home run in the Royals’ 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night, Nick Pratto was fired up. The rookie first baseman pumped his fist. He screamed in jubilation....
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again

LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Oller has shaky audition before packed house

OAKLAND -- In anticipation of a packed house Saturday for the latest installment of the Bay Bridge Series, the A’s opened their parking lot gates earlier than usual for fans to get in their seats for first pitch. • Box score. Once inside the Coliseum, the crowd of 40,065...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Trade Deadline#The Baltimore Orioles
MLB

Castro connection: Harold, Willi make rare 3-9 putout

DETROIT -- For a split second, the Tigers looked set for another infield error, this one on a day when the team honored one of its greatest infielders. Instead, on the Tigers’ day to celebrate Lou Whitaker by retiring his number alongside Alan Trammell’s on the Comerica Park wall, Detroit cheered another dynamic duo.
MLB
MLB

Peterson giving Mets decision to consider

NEW YORK -- During a shaky moment for the Mets in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field, Braves lefty slugger Matt Olson came to the plate with two men on base in the seventh. Lacking a trustworthy lefty reliever, manager Buck Showalter turned instead to right-hander Adam Ottavino﻿, who allowed an RBI single to Olson before escaping the inning.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit

CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
MLB
MLB

Detmers stays on a roll, dominates Mariners

SEATTLE -- Ever since his brief demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake in late June, rookie left-hander Reid Detmers has looked like a different pitcher. Detmers, who worked to correct his arm angle on his sliders during his start in the Minors, has responded by throwing five straight dominant outings, including shutting down the Mariners over seven strong innings in a 7-1 win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

White Sox still seeking cure for inconsistency

ARLINGTON – The only positive for the White Sox to take away from an 8-0 loss to the Rangers Saturday night is that Globe Life Field has a retractable roof and the visitors didn’t have to play in the searing 99 degree heat of Arlington. Otherwise, it was...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Remember me? Monty burns former club in Cards debut

ST. LOUIS -- A Yankee to begin the week and a Cardinal to end it, ﻿Jordan Montgomery﻿ got grief from former teammate Gleyber Torres after Saturday’s game for not making eye contact during their two showdowns. As for Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka -- Montgomery’s batterymate since their Single-A days -- the lefty didn’t dare look at him for fear of losing his emotions in front of 48,581 fans at a sold-out Busch Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Ranking the contenders by playoff urgency

The regular season is wonderful. But let’s not kid ourselves: Ultimately, you’ve got to get yourself into the playoffs. That’s where the magic happens. A year ago, the Braves had lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury and were amid what seemed to be a desperate Trade Deadline clamor to cobble together something resembling a Major League outfield. Two and a half months later, they’d won the World Series. October is what it’s all about.
MLB
MLB

No. 1 and No. 2 prospects complete one-two punch for BlueClaws

A prime example of a one-two punch was on full display in High-A Jersey Shore. First- and second-ranked Phillies prospects Andrew Painter and Mick Abel dominated and struck out a combined 19 batters in a doubleheader for the BlueClaws against Hudson Valley, on Saturday. “Both of them just had their...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy