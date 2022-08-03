Internal Democratic poll shows Lauren Boebert leading challenger Adam Frisch by 7 points

It's actually much more than 7 points people. Polls are done with only 100 people who are paid for their time and to give their opinions. They qualified being voters for at least 10 years straight, and are usually working from home or unemployed trying to find anything to make some money. Used to only be marketing groups now they are doing the political portion too. 7 is actually a number based on the ones that were undecided. So you can safely say that a majority of 93 others would still vote for against him. Way you can know is because they say she is up in the polls. But that is how it's done every time and they are usually pushing heavy on Democrat party views to influence the results. Why? Because the Republican party doesn't fund polls as per policy. They are in on the street interviews when you have people stop you and ask you something with the camera right there.
To most thoughtful voters, it's probably not about where Boebert came from; but about the platform she ran on. I don't see that she's done anything great for her constituents or for the district she represents. I'm ready to let Adam Frisch give it his best. He's not extreme or in the gun lobby's pockets. Just don't think guns are the answer to most issues facing Colorado!
The Western slope loves their crazies. Sad the state had this "lady" again soon.
