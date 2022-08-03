ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon

Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Volunteers needed for Summer Fair

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Lifestyle
City
West Columbia, SC
Lexington, SC
Society
West Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Society
City
Lexington, SC
coladaily.com

SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses

After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Registration open for Sharing God’s Love golf tourney

Forms are now available to register to play in Sharing God’s Love 13th annual fundraising golf tournament. The captain’s choice, shotgun start is scheduled for 9 am September 12 at The Spur at Northwoods. The $80 per player fee includes 18 holes of play, cart, goodie bag, refreshments, bag lunch and a variety of prizes.
IRMO, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Lisa Hostetler Brown recognized as Legal Elite

LawyerLisa, LLC has announced Lisa Hostetler Brown has been recognized as a 2022 Legal Elite of the Midlands by Columbia Business Monthly. Legal Elite is a regional awards program where attorneys are nominated and chosen by votes of peer attorneys. Lisa Hostetler Brown, J.D., CELA, is recognized in two categories:...
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Pairings#Beer#Congaree River#Food Drink#Charity#Love Fund#Twist Bartending Services#Wineontheriversc Com
coladaily.com

Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business

A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

M.O.M. sale this Saturday

Multiples of the Midlands (The MoM Club) will host its fall/winter consignment sale this Saturday, August 6 from 7 am to noon. The M.O.M. Sale is held bi-annually, featuring gently-used items for children at greatly reduced prices. Organized by volunteer members of The MoM Club, shoppers will find a variety...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Local gallery to feature Dr. Seuss Art

For more than 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
abccolumbia.com

End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Lexington County approves road improvement plan

The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy