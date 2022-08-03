Read on thelakemurraynews.net
coladaily.com
Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon
Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
Volunteers needed for Summer Fair
NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash kicks off this weekend!
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to have some fun at Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash this Saturday!. It goes from 3 – 8 p.m. at 131 Duffie Drive behind the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department building. The rainout date is August...
coladaily.com
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
thelakemurraynews.net
Registration open for Sharing God’s Love golf tourney
Forms are now available to register to play in Sharing God’s Love 13th annual fundraising golf tournament. The captain’s choice, shotgun start is scheduled for 9 am September 12 at The Spur at Northwoods. The $80 per player fee includes 18 holes of play, cart, goodie bag, refreshments, bag lunch and a variety of prizes.
thenewirmonews.com
Lisa Hostetler Brown recognized as Legal Elite
LawyerLisa, LLC has announced Lisa Hostetler Brown has been recognized as a 2022 Legal Elite of the Midlands by Columbia Business Monthly. Legal Elite is a regional awards program where attorneys are nominated and chosen by votes of peer attorneys. Lisa Hostetler Brown, J.D., CELA, is recognized in two categories:...
coladaily.com
Columbia locals open eco-friendly junk removal business
A not-so-typical junk removal company has made its way to Columbia. Junk King expanded to the area to provide locals with a more eco-friendly route for removing unwanted items. The company strongly emphasizes 'green' junk removal, and according to the website, over 60% of the junk removed is recycled and...
thenewirmonews.com
M.O.M. sale this Saturday
Multiples of the Midlands (The MoM Club) will host its fall/winter consignment sale this Saturday, August 6 from 7 am to noon. The M.O.M. Sale is held bi-annually, featuring gently-used items for children at greatly reduced prices. Organized by volunteer members of The MoM Club, shoppers will find a variety...
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
thelakemurraynews.net
Local gallery to feature Dr. Seuss Art
For more than 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss...
abccolumbia.com
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
Construction of distribution warehouse planned for site near I-20's Exit 22
The construction of a distribution warehouse is included in the plans for land that is under contract to be sold near Exit 22 on Interstate 20. There also will be commercial development on the roughly 17-acre site, said Mike McNeill, co-owner of the Coward & McNeill real estate firm, during an interview with the Aiken Standard recently.
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County approves road improvement plan
The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
