FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSFA
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
WSFA
Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin. Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity. They told the raccoon to consider...
WTOK-TV
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
19-year-old ID’d as woman gunned down in Hoover convenience store on US 280
Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was shot to death inside a Hoover gas station on U.S. 280. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans on Friday identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Zeigler. She was 19 and lived in Hoover. Zeigler was killed just before 8:30 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
WSFA
Referee shortage could soon hurt Alabama sports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we’re all ready for the start of football season--the biggest off season challenge may be finding officials to referee the games. This is a national problem. We spoke with a handful of referees and the director of officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they stress the problem has only grown over the last seven years in Alabama.
wbrc.com
One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022. Authorities say 41-year-old Tiffany N. Barger was killed, when the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Barger died on the scene. Two of the passengers in Barger’s car, as well as the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.
wvtm13.com
Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
WSFA
Alabama Department of Labor still investigating unemployment fraud
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did millions in federal COVID pandemic relief money end up in the wrong hands? At the height of the pandemic the unemployment rate in the state was 13.7 percent. With that many people out of work and federal relief available, it was an ideal time for...
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
apr.org
CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama
As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
alreporter.com
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend
Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
