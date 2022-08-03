ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
KTAL

Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KSLA

SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KTAL

Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
KNOE TV8

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
KTAL

Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
KTAL

Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. Before 8:30 a.m., Many Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a truck stolen from Shreveport. The vehicle refused to stop and fled. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase as the suspect traveled south through Florien into Vernon Parish.
KSLA

Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
scttx.com

Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Burglary at Funeral Home

August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred between 8:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022 and 8:30 a.m. August 6, 2022. Unknown subjects entered Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East in Center and ransacked their facility. Subjects entered each office in the building and went through all items and caused damage to two vehicles on the property. Subjects took multiple items from each office that was entered.
