Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
KTAL
Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
KTAL
Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KSLA
SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
KNOE TV8
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
KTAL
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
KTAL
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. Before 8:30 a.m., Many Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a truck stolen from Shreveport. The vehicle refused to stop and fled. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase as the suspect traveled south through Florien into Vernon Parish.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
A six-year-old is in the hospita,l and a woman is facing criminal charges after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport parking garage Wednesday.
KSLA
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
scttx.com
Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Burglary at Funeral Home
August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred between 8:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022 and 8:30 a.m. August 6, 2022. Unknown subjects entered Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East in Center and ransacked their facility. Subjects entered each office in the building and went through all items and caused damage to two vehicles on the property. Subjects took multiple items from each office that was entered.
