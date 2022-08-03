ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
