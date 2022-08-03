ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

kwhi.com

GRIMES COUNTY TRUE BLUE FOUNDATION TO HOST BANQUET AND COOKOFF

The Grimes County True Blue Foundation is two weeks away from hosting their second annual banquet. The banquet, which features a steak dinner, will be held on Friday, August 19, beginning at 6pm at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Guest speakers for the event will be Texas Highway Patrol...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supplies giveaway kicked off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As kids head back to school, organizations in the area are working hard to make sure students are prepared for success. This means making sure a family has school supplies, food and hygiene products. The Bridge Ministries is running its fourth annual school supplies giveaway through the month of August.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW

Ashley Rodriguez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the “Clear the Shelters” promotion, finding adoptable pets online, working with landlords and property owners, Pints and Paws, volunteering, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Animal Center Update on...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Beto O’Rourke A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44)- Rockdale residents filled up the Kay theatre Friday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas he will spend 49 days on the road and visit every part of Texas this summer. O’Rourke has spent a lot of time in very red areas on this 49-day road trip like Milam county, despite not being very popular in these areas. During Friday’s townhall meeting O’Rourke talked on topics that’s been a big concern for many Texans. Topics such as increasing educator salaries. Investing in world- class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. A question one Rockdale resident asked during the town hall was, what are you going to do about our guns?
ROCKDALE, TX
wtaw.com

More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan

Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR RESORT NEAR CARMINE CHANGING TO HOMESITES

Plans appear to be changing at the site of a proposed resort development near Carmine. In February, California developer Dirk Winter presented Fayette County Commissioners with plans to build 100 rental duplexes, commercial spaces and a Christmas market on a 150-acre property on Fuchs Road. Last week, a different developer...
CARMINE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Aggieland Humane pup finds his forever family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After waiting at Aggieland Humane Society to be adopted for over 151 days, Hippity Hop finally found his happy ending. The former KBTX pet of the week was taken home by a staff member to get a break from the kennels. Little did she know Hippity Hop would be the perfect addition to her family. Less than 24 hours later it was official, Hippity Hop had a home.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
BRENHAM, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas

Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
BELLVILLE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX

