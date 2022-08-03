ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

CBS Chicago

Metra train hits semi-trailer truck in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a semi-trailer truck in Lemont during the afternoon rush Friday. Metra Heritage Corridor line train No. 915 had been set to arrive in Joliet at 4:31 p.m. The train hit the truck in Lemont near Boyer Street. The XPOLogistics truck was seen jackknifed on a narrow road that crosses the track. It had been headed south out of a business at Main and Boyer streets – almost two miles to the east of downtown Lemont and not far from Archer Avenue.The crossing where the accident happened is a private crossing without any gates or warning lights.The train had about 70 passengers on board. No injuries have been reported on the train. Information on the condition of the truck driver was not immediately available, but the driver appeared to be out of the truck.The train that hit the truck was halted at 5 p.m. Extensive delays are expected on the line. CHECK: Metra updates
LEMONT, IL
buildingupchicago.com

As caissons continue, 210 North Aberdeen scores its superstructure permit

LG Group’s 210 North Aberdeen scored another building permit this week, adding the foundation & and superstructure permit to the caisson permit issued July 5. That means Power Construction (with McHugh Concrete on masonry duty) can continue work up to the 3rd floor, with the full-build permit expected soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Metra train hits, kills pedestrian in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The BNSF Metra line was shut down in the middle of the Thursday evening rush after a person was hit and killed by a train in Downers Grove. Downers Grove police said at 5:50 p.m., they were called to the BNSF Line tracks at Main Street for a that someone had been hit by a train.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN News

Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home

LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
LOCKPORT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Lantern Haus Bar Closes, Tap Room’s Liquor License Yanked

The former Lantern Haus bar in Forest Park, which closed in July and was replaced by 99 Haus Balloons, a party balloon supplier. | File. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Forest Park’s busy Madison Street corridor is undergoing something of a transition, with Lantern Haus...
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint. "We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said...
NILES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Plainfield man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A Plainfield man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Joliet Friday night. At about 8:16 p.m. Friday, Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash. According to preliminary information,...
JOLIET, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights

A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Taste of Orland Park kicks off on Friday

The Village of Orland Park’s annual Taste of Orland Park returns to Orland Park Village Center from Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Now in its 19th year, the Taste of Orland Park showcases Orland Park eateries, community organizations and several bands throughout the weekend. Special events within the fest include a two-day Kids’ Zone, the annual Taste of Orland Park car show, themed trivia contests and live entertainment on two stages. New this year is Battle of the Bands that includes a performance by the winner on the main stage on Sunday, August 7, at 6 p.m.
ORLAND PARK, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL

