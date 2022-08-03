Packers' rookie review: Doubs stands out while Watson waits

Michigan athletics named Brandon Naurato as the interim head coach for the hockey program on Sunday. Naurato spent last season as an assistant under U-M coach Mel Pearson. The school announced Friday that Pearson would not be retained after a report by the law firm WilmerHale concluded that Pearson lied to investigators and helped foster a toxic culture within the program. ...

